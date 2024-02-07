Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year as the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant. The book-style foldable is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel Fold 2 is now said to be in the works as a follow-up to the original Pixel Fold. A Tensor G4 chipset codenamed “zumapro" will reportedly power the upcoming flagship foldable. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models which are slated to release in October are also expected to run on the same chipset.
As per a report by Android Authority, Google is currently testing the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel Fold 2 codenamed “zumapro.”, instead of the Tensor G3. Earlier prototypes of the foldable reportedly featured the Tensor G3 chipset, codenamed “zuma”. The Tensor G4 is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro as well.
If the new leak about the processor holds any weight, the Pixel Fold 2 would launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in October, rather than in May like the Pixel Fold.
The current prototypes of the Pixel Fold 2 reportedly carry 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This is a notable improvement over last year's Pixel Fold that packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The bump in onboard memory could make room for several on-device AI features as part of Pixie.
Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base variant with 256GB storage.
On the specification front, the Google Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,092 pixels) OLED outer display. It is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
The Pixel Fold carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 9.5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. Google has provided a 4,821mAh battery on the foldable with support for 30W charging and wireless charging.
