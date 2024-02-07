Technology News

Google Pixel Fold 2 With Tensor G4 Chip, 16GB of RAM Reportedly in Testing

Google's Tensor G4 is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel Fold 2 With Tensor G4 Chip, 16GB of RAM Reportedly in Testing

Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event

  • Google is reportedly working on the next Pixel Fold smartphone
  • Pixel Fold 2 is rumoured to skip the Tensor G3 chipset
  • Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro could release in October
Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year as the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant. The book-style foldable is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel Fold 2 is now said to be in the works as a follow-up to the original Pixel Fold. A Tensor G4 chipset codenamed “zumapro" will reportedly power the upcoming flagship foldable. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models which are slated to release in October are also expected to run on the same chipset.

As per a report by Android Authority, Google is currently testing the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel Fold 2 codenamed “zumapro.”, instead of the Tensor G3. Earlier prototypes of the foldable reportedly featured the Tensor G3 chipset, codenamed “zuma”. The Tensor G4 is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro as well.

If the new leak about the processor holds any weight, the Pixel Fold 2 would launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in October, rather than in May like the Pixel Fold.

The current prototypes of the Pixel Fold 2 reportedly carry 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This is a notable improvement over last year's Pixel Fold that packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The bump in onboard memory could make room for several on-device AI features as part of Pixie.

Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base variant with 256GB storage.

On the specification front, the Google Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,092 pixels) OLED outer display. It is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Pixel Fold carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 9.5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. Google has provided a 4,821mAh battery on the foldable with support for 30W charging and wireless charging.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
