Skullcandy Icon ANC were launched in India on Tuesday. The ANC-supported headphones are claimed to build on the legacy of the original version, which was introduced almost 20 years ago. They offer IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, and are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headsets support an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode as well. They come with preset EQ modes and offer customisation through the Skullcandy app. The Skullcandy Icon ANC are equipped with a power button and a joystick button.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Price in India, Availability

Skullcandy Icon ANC are currently available in India at a special launch price of Rs. 8,999, the company revealed in a press release. The headphones are available via the Skullcandy India website and other select retailers. The headphones are offered in black and bone colourways.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Features, Specifications

The Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones sport a collapsible, on-ear design and are equipped with 40mm drivers. They support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), including an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode. The headsets come with three EQ presets, including Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast modes. Users can further customise a five-band equaliser via the Skullcandy App.

Skullcandy Icon ANC wireless headphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. They are equipped with customisable buttons, including a power button and a joystick button. The headsets offer Natural Voice Sidetone for voice calls​ and a dedicated low-latency mode. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. The headphones come with Spotify Tap and Google Fast Pair features.

Skullcandy claims that the Icon ANC headphones can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge without ANC. With ANC enabled, the headsets can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes can provide a playback time of up to four hours. The headphones support a removable AUX ​ connectivity and USB Type-C charging. The headsets weigh 225g.