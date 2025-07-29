Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time

Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time

Skullcandy Icon ANC has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 16:59 IST
Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Icon ANC is sold in black and bone shades

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Icon ANC are equipped with 40mm drivers
  • The headphones have an IPX4-rated splash-resistant build
  • The Skullcandy Icon ANC support multipoint connectivity
Advertisement

Skullcandy Icon ANC were launched in India on Tuesday. The ANC-supported headphones are claimed to build on the legacy of the original version, which was introduced almost 20 years ago. They offer IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, and are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headsets support an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode as well. They come with preset EQ modes and offer customisation through the Skullcandy app. The Skullcandy Icon ANC are equipped with a power button and a joystick button.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Price in India, Availability

Skullcandy Icon ANC are currently available in India at a special launch price of Rs. 8,999, the company revealed in a press release. The headphones are available via the Skullcandy India website and other select retailers. The headphones are offered in black and bone colourways.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Features, Specifications

The Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones sport a collapsible, on-ear design and are equipped with 40mm drivers. They support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), including an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode. The headsets come with three EQ presets, including Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast modes. Users can further customise a five-band equaliser via the Skullcandy App.

Skullcandy Icon ANC wireless headphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. They are equipped with customisable buttons, including a power button and a joystick button. The headsets offer Natural Voice Sidetone for voice calls​ and a dedicated low-latency mode. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. The headphones come with Spotify Tap and Google Fast Pair features.

Skullcandy claims that the Icon ANC headphones can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge without ANC. With ANC enabled, the headsets can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes can provide a playback time of up to four hours. The headphones support a removable AUX ​ connectivity and USB Type-C charging. The headsets weigh 225g.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Wireless Headphones

Skullcandy Icon ANC Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type On-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Skullcandy Icon ANC, Skullcandy Icon ANC Price in India, Skullcandy Icon ANC India Launch, Skullcandy Icon ANC Features, Skullcandy
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber Subscribers in India
Apple's iPhone Shift Turns India Into World’s Top Maker of US Smartphones
Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »