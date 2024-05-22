Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Availability

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Availability

Sonos Ace comes with two noise cancellation presets - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Aware mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 11:40 IST
Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Availability

Sonos Ace wireless headphones are offered in Black and Soft White colours

Highlights
  • Sonos Ace headphones offer multi-point Bluetooth connectivity
  • The wireless headphones have sensors for wear detection
  • The Sonos Ace are compatible with Apple and Android devices
Advertisement

Sonos Ace wireless headphones were introduced in select countries globally on Tuesday, May 21. The company revealed the design, features, specifications, and availability of the over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones. They are set to go on sale later this year. Sonos has also announced the price of the headphones. They support noise cancellation, lossless audio connectivity, and Dolby Atmos-backed sound experience. They are equipped with eight microphones and are compatible with the Sonos mobile app.

Sonos Ace price, availability

The Sonos Ace are priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 37,400) or EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,100). They are currently available for pre-orders with sales starting June 5. They are offered in two colour options - Black and Soft White.

Sonos Ace specifications, features

Sonos Ace are equipped with two 40mm dynamic drivers and eight microphones. They come with three distinct noise control modes - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which blocks external environmental noise, Aware mode that partially blocks disturbing environmental noises, and ‘off' which disables both ANC and Aware Mode.

These headphones are compatible with the Sonos smartphone app that lets users adjust the bass, treble, and loudness of the audio. The app can also help users enable Dolby's head-tracking feature that simulates a home theater-like audio experience.

Sonos new headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, but they also come with a 3.5mm port. The bottom of the left cup has an LED light that indicates the connection status of the headphones. They come with a Power/Bluetooth button and a Content Key which can slide up and down to help adjust volume or press to manage media playback and calls.

The Sonos Ace headphones are backed by a 1,060mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of music playback or 24 hours of call time with ANC or Aware mode on. They are said to take up to 3 hours to fully charge from zero to 100 percent via a USB Type-C port, while only three minutes of charge is claimed to offer up to three hours of listening time. The headset weighs 312g and measures 191 x 160 x 85mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sonos Ace, Sonos Ace specifications, Sonos Ace price, Sonos
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Wearable AI Startup Humane Said to Be Exploring Potential Sale After Rocky Launch of AI Pin
Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched in India
  2. Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  3. Xiaomi Could Launch Its First Civi Series Smartphone in India Soon
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition First Impressions
  5. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Humane Said to Be Exploring Potential Sale After Rocky Launch of AI Pin
  7. Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Lightroom Gets AI-Powered Generative Remove Tool, One-Click Lens Blur Feature
  2. Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Availability
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Less Visible Crease, Redesigned Rear Camera Island
  4. Wearable AI Startup Humane Said to Be Exploring Potential Sale After Rocky Launch of AI Pin
  5. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Overviews Feature Helping Publishers Drive Engagement: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Microsoft Copilot+ Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  7. What is the GameFi Element in the Blockchain Gaming World?
  8. Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Details Leaked; Allegedly Receives BIS Certification
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Accidentally Revealed Through Company Website; Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »