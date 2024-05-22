Sonos Ace wireless headphones were introduced in select countries globally on Tuesday, May 21. The company revealed the design, features, specifications, and availability of the over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones. They are set to go on sale later this year. Sonos has also announced the price of the headphones. They support noise cancellation, lossless audio connectivity, and Dolby Atmos-backed sound experience. They are equipped with eight microphones and are compatible with the Sonos mobile app.

Sonos Ace price, availability

The Sonos Ace are priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 37,400) or EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,100). They are currently available for pre-orders with sales starting June 5. They are offered in two colour options - Black and Soft White.

Sonos Ace specifications, features

Sonos Ace are equipped with two 40mm dynamic drivers and eight microphones. They come with three distinct noise control modes - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which blocks external environmental noise, Aware mode that partially blocks disturbing environmental noises, and ‘off' which disables both ANC and Aware Mode.

These headphones are compatible with the Sonos smartphone app that lets users adjust the bass, treble, and loudness of the audio. The app can also help users enable Dolby's head-tracking feature that simulates a home theater-like audio experience.

Sonos new headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, but they also come with a 3.5mm port. The bottom of the left cup has an LED light that indicates the connection status of the headphones. They come with a Power/Bluetooth button and a Content Key which can slide up and down to help adjust volume or press to manage media playback and calls.

The Sonos Ace headphones are backed by a 1,060mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of music playback or 24 hours of call time with ANC or Aware mode on. They are said to take up to 3 hours to fully charge from zero to 100 percent via a USB Type-C port, while only three minutes of charge is claimed to offer up to three hours of listening time. The headset weighs 312g and measures 191 x 160 x 85mm in size.

