Huawei FreeBuds 6i With Dynamic ANC, IP54 Rating Unveiled: Features, Availability

Huawei FreeBuds 6i are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of total battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 19:29 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds 6i in Black, Purple and White colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds 6i are equipped with 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers
  • The true wireless earphones are said to offer a 'punchy bass' experience
  • The Huawei FreeBuds 6i case supports USB Type-C charging
Huawei FreeBuds 6i were unveiled at a launch event in Dubai where the company also introduced the Huawei MatePad 11.5 S, the MateBook X Pro, and the Watch Fit 3. The true wireless earphones support dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer an IP54 rating. They are equipped with three microphones that are claimed to have a 50 percent "higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) than the previous generation" of earphones. They are said to work with a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm that helps differentiate between voices and noise for clearer calls.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6i are listed in three colour options - Black, Purple, and White. The company has not yet confirmed the price and availability details of the earphones. According to the official listings, they are expected to go on sale in select Middle Eastern, and Asian markets later this year.

Huawei FreeBuds 6i specifications, features

Huawei FreeBuds 6i are equipped with 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers and a three-mic system. They come with an Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0 which is said to help monitor and filter out distracting environmental noises.

The earphones feature easy touch controls to help users regulate their listening experience. They can press and hold the upper stem of the Huawei FreeBuds 6i earphones to switch between ANC modes. Users can swipe up or down the stem to increase or decrease volume. They can double-tap to play and pause music or to answer and end a call. A triple tap command on the earphones will change the music to the next track.

In terms of battery life, the Huawei FreeBuds 6i charging case packs a 510mAh battery, while each earbud has a 55mAh battery. The case comes with a USB Type-C port and the earphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 35 hours with the charging case without ANC. With ANC enabled, they are said to offer up to 20 hours of total playback time.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6i also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support dual-device connectivity as well. The charging case weighs about 34g, whereas each earbud weighs around 5.4g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
