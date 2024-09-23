Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone. Multiple patent applications filed by the company have pointed towards this direction, although a possible date of launch still remains unconfirmed. However, a new move by the Cupertino-based tech giant highlights that a foldable iPhone design might be closer than expected. The company has updated an older patent to mention several new intricacies in the design and the application of the technology for a foldable smartphone.

Apple Patent Describes a Triple-Folding iPhone

The patent application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with application number 20240310942 and titled “Electronic Devices With Display And Touch Sensor Structures". Originally, it highlighted touch sensor structures placed within a display, but now the tech giant has made several changes to increase the scope of the application.

Apple patent showcasing the three foldable displays of the smartphone

Photo Credit: Patently Apple

First spotted by Patently Apple, one of the biggest inclusions is the addition of an “outer display” alongside the larger internal display panel. Further, the outer display panel is also accompanied by another display panel which is sandwiched between the original and outer layers. As per the specification, the new structure highlights a tri-fold design or a triple-foldable iPhone.

Based on the new illustrations added, the device resembles the Huawei Mate XT where the central layer remains hidden in the folded state and can only be seen from the top and the bottom ends. The top or outer display, on the other hand, remains visible in both folded and unfolded states, unlike typical foldable smartphones available today.

Further, the patent application mentions in another new claim that the technology will add touch sensor structures on each of the display “walls”, and each of the displays will independently collect and process touch input. This mention, while typical of foldable smartphones, also highlights that a new hinge design in the future might allow users to also use the middle display independently.

Notably, this is just a patent application, and even if the new inclusions are granted, it is not proof that the tech giant is planning to launch a tri-fold iPhone in the near future.

Separately, a report last month claimed that Apple might launch a clamshell-styled foldable with the iPhone 18 series. This device will reportedly be a hybrid of the iPad and MacBook, and feature a massive 18.8-inch display in the unfolded state.