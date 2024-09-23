OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are said to be in the works as successor to OnePlus Ace 3 and Ace 3 Pro, respectively. While the Pete Lau-led brand remains close-mouthed about the arrival of new Ace series phones, their launch timeline and key specifications have been leaked courtesy of a Chinese tipster. Both OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are tipped to come with 50-megapixel primary sensors. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is likely going to remain confined to the Chinese market.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be launched either by the end of this year or early January 2025. They were earlier speculated to land in China sometime in November.

Both OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature BOE X2 OLED flat displays with 1.5K resolution. The former is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model could use the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9-series sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size and 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both models are rumoured to pack triple rear cameras. They could ship with 6,000mAh batteries with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 will debut as successors to the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, respectively. The OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in January with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery, while the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro arrived in June with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 6,100mAh battery.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro could be exclusive to the Chinese market. The OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to be rebranded internationally as the OnePlus 13R.

