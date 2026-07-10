Sony has launched the IER-M500 as a new pair of professional in-ear monitors designed for live performers and monitoring applications. The wired earphones feature a 5mm dynamic driver, High Resolution Audio support, a sealed acoustic structure for passive noise isolation and an ergonomic fitting system with flexible ear hangers and multiple ear tips. Developed with input from professional monitoring engineers, the IER-M500 also includes fitting supporters, a cable clip and a carrying case. The earphones are available in three colour options and are currently up for pre-order through Sony's official online store.

Sony IER-M500 Price, Availability

The Sony IER-M500 is priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 11,500) in the US. The earphones are offered in Black, Clear, as well as Red and Blue colour options.

The IER-M500 is currently available for pre-order via Sony's official website. Deliveries are estimated to begin between August 20 and August 21.

Sony IER-M500 Features, Specifications

The Sony IER-M500 is equipped with a 5mm dynamic driver. It supports high-resolution audio playback and offers a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40,000Hz. The earphones have a sensitivity rating of 103dB per milliwatt and an impedance of 16 ohms at 1kHz. Sony says the sealed acoustic design and large internal acoustic chamber are intended to deliver controlled bass, clear high frequencies and improved passive noise isolation.

Sony's IER-M500 IEM use an approximately 1.6m Y-type cable with an L-shaped stereo mini plug. They are also claimed to feature a durable connector system designed for repeated use in professional environments.

The Sony IER-M500 weighs approximately 6.9g without the cable. It includes five fitting supporters, four sizes of noise-isolating ear tips, flexible ear hangers, a cable clip and a carrying case. Sony says the earphones are designed to withstand sweat and moisture during extended use. They also feature clear left and right markings to simplify setup in low-light conditions.