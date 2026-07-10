Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Date Revealed Alongside Key Specifications, Features

Vivo T5 Lite 5G has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 July 2026 12:58 IST
Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Date Revealed Alongside Key Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Lite 5G is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G will be available through Flipkart
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G will succeed last year's Vivo T4 Lite 5G
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G will ship with the Origin OS 6 skin
Advertisement

Vivo T5 Lite 5G finally has an official launch date. This new T-series smartphone will make its debut in India next week. The upcoming 5G handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is teased to come in two colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. The Vivo T5 Lite will succeed last year's Vivo T4 Lite.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Will Launch in India on July 16

The launch of the upcoming Vivo T5 Lite 5G will take place on July 16 at 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in light blue and black colour options with a dual rear camera unit.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,000mAh battery and 15W charging speed in the Vivo T4 Lite 5G.

Further, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G's display is teased to deliver 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and include military-grade durability. The handset will have an IP65 water and dust resistance.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will ship with the company's Origin OS 6 skin, based on Android. It will include AI features including AI Creation, AI Captions, AI Transcript Assist, AI Documents and Private Space.

Both Flipkart and Vivo India have published dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The listing shows that more details about its hardware features will be revealed on July 11.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G was launched in June last year at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has an IP64 dust- and splash-resistant build. This existing model has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Lite, Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features
Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Date Revealed Alongside Key Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Peddi, Ikka, Balti, Dose, The Westies, and More
  2. Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts
  3. Itel Zeno 100 Pro, Zeno 100 Lite Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Max to Launch in India On This Day
  6. HMD Arc 2 Introduced With Upgraded Chip and 5,000mAh Battery: See Price
  7. Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio
  8. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  2. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
  3. Itel Zeno 100 Pro India Launch Date Announced as Company Teases Zeno 100 Lite Arrival, Key Features
  4. Sony RX10 V Compact Camera Launched With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K 120fps Video Recording and 25x Optical Zoom
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event
  9. Bitcoin Holds Above $63,800 as Lower Oil Prices Lift Crypto Market Sentiment
  10. Apple's iPhone Ultra Tipped to Feature Near Crease-Free Foldable Display Using Novel Hinge Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »