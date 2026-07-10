Vivo T5 Lite 5G finally has an official launch date. This new T-series smartphone will make its debut in India next week. The upcoming 5G handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is teased to come in two colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. The Vivo T5 Lite will succeed last year's Vivo T4 Lite.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Will Launch in India on July 16

The launch of the upcoming Vivo T5 Lite 5G will take place on July 16 at 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in light blue and black colour options with a dual rear camera unit.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,000mAh battery and 15W charging speed in the Vivo T4 Lite 5G.

Further, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G's display is teased to deliver 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and include military-grade durability. The handset will have an IP65 water and dust resistance.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will ship with the company's Origin OS 6 skin, based on Android. It will include AI features including AI Creation, AI Captions, AI Transcript Assist, AI Documents and Private Space.

Both Flipkart and Vivo India have published dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The listing shows that more details about its hardware features will be revealed on July 11.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G was launched in June last year at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has an IP64 dust- and splash-resistant build. This existing model has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

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