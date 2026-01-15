Technology News
Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak

The report claims Sony may unveil the LinkBuds Clip on January 21, with market availability expected to follow soon after.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 15:27 IST
Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak

Photo Credit: Huawei, JBL

Sony LinkBuds Clip may sport a design similar to Huawei FreeClip (left) and JBL Soundgear Clips (right)

Highlights
  • Sony LinkBuds Clip may launch separately from WF-1000XM6 earbuds
  • Leaks suggest LinkBuds Clip will feature a clip-style open-ear design
  • Sony LinkBuds Clip may deliver up to 37 hours of battery life
Sony may be preparing to introduce a new addition to its wireless audio lineup, with leaks now pointing to a previously unreported pair of true wireless earbuds called the LinkBuds Clip. While Sony has officially teased only a vague “new way to listen” ahead of its January 21 announcement, a new report suggests the upcoming product will focus on an open-ear, clip-style design. The leaked details hint at a distinct form factor, positioning the LinkBuds Clip separately from Sony's flagship noise-cancelling earbuds.

Sony's Next Audio Product May Be LinkBuds Clip Open-Ear Earbuds

Sony has teased the launch of a new audio product, confirming only that an announcement is scheduled for January 21, 2026. The company published a teaser video on YouTube on January 13, highlighting “a new way to listen,” before it was made private. Beyond the teaser, Sony has not officially revealed any details about the upcoming product.

According to a report by Dealabs, the teased device is expected to be a new pair of true wireless earbuds called the Sony LinkBuds Clip, bearing the model number WF-LC900. These earbuds are reportedly separate from the much-rumoured WF-1000XM6, which Dealabs claims is likely to launch later, on February 12, 2026.

Dealabs claims Sony may unveil the LinkBuds Clip on January 21, with market availability expected to follow soon after. Availability could vary by region, with some markets reportedly seeing the earbuds as late as the end of January 2026. Pricing is said to match the launch price of the LinkBuds Open, with an expected price of EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,100) in Europe and $229.99 (roughly Rs. 20,800) in the US.

The report suggests that the Sony LinkBuds Clip will use an open-ear design that allows ambient sound to pass through, making them suitable for outdoor listening, calls, and extended wear. In terms of form factor, they are reportedly Sony's first clip-style true wireless earbuds and may feature an ear-hook mechanism that wraps behind the ear. The design is said to be similar in concept to products such as the Huawei FreeClip and JBL Soundgear Clips, with a focus on lightweight comfort and a secure fit.

As per the leak, the Sony LinkBuds Clip will include Bluetooth connectivity with multipoint support for two devices. Listening modes are expected to include standard playback, voice boost, and sound leakage reduction. The earbuds are also said to support 360 Reality Audio and spatial sound personalisation.

The report further suggests the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds may feature dual microphones, a voice vibration sensor, and AI-based voice pickup for calls. Touch controls for playback, volume, and modes are likely to be included also. Battery life is expected to reach up to 37 hours with the charging case, with around nine hours from the earbuds alone. Fast-charging support may offer about 1 hour of listening from a 3-minute charge.

Other leaked features for the Sony LinkBuds Clip include IPX4-rated water resistance, support for Sony's Sound Connect app for audio customisation, adaptive volume control, and optional fitting accessories. The earbuds are reportedly expected to launch in black, cream, green, and purple colour options. They are said to measure about 89×64×58 mm in size and weigh around 154g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak
