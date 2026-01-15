Technology News
Kirkkan Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film

Written and directed by Josh, Kirkkan is an intense Malayalam crime thriller film that is now available to stream exclusively on SunNXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2026 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: SunNXT

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Kirkkan Streaming on SunNXT

Highlights
  • Kirkkan is a 2023 Malayalam Crime Thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Josh
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Kirkkan is an intense Malayalam crime thriller film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This is a 2023 film that revolves around a gripping case of a young girl's murder, which was presumed to be a suicide, but the postmortem reveals a shocking truth. The film takes a wild turn when the local police station takes charge of the case and begins the investigation. As the mystery deepens, the team is confronted by shocking truths and intense human emotions.

When and Where to Watch Kirkkan

This film is now available to stream exclusively on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kirkkan

Based on a true event near Kottayam, this crime thriller film follows Rachel (Played by Anarkali Marikar), a 23-year-old from a middle-class family, whose body is found hanging in the hilly areas, accompanied by a suicide note. However, the dynamics take a wild turn when the postmortem report claims it was a murder. That's when the police investigation team led by Farsana Rasheed (Played by Kani Kusruti) and Raja Rajan (Played by Johny Antony), digs deeper to uncover the truth. What unfolds next leaves the viewers stunned. The team must navigate through the complexities of the case and unfold the hidden secrets to reveal the shocking truth of the mysterious death of Rachel.

Cast and Crew of Kirkkan

Written and directed by Josh, this film stars Kani Kusruit and Johny Antony in the key roles, accompanied by Sarath Appani, Anarkali Marikar, Ajesh Babu, Ullas Chemban, and more. The film's music composition has been done by Manikandan Ayyappa, whereas Gowtham Lenin is the cinematographer.

Reception of Kirkkan

The film was theatrically released on July 21st, 2023, where it did a decent job at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 7.8/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Kirkkan, Malayalam crime thriller, Mysterious murder, SunNXT, IMDb
Kirkkan Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
