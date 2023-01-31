Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman was launched in India on Monday as the company's newest portable hi-fi audio player. The audio device is priced at Rs 69,990. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman runs on Android, and sports a 5-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) TFT display. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman is equipped with features like Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and is housed in an aluminium frame. It also offers support for multiple sound effects and a 10-band equaliser, according to Sony.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman price in India, availability

Pricing for the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman in India starts at Rs. 69,990. The company has announced that the player will be sold via Headphone Zone across the country.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman specifications

The newly launched Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman features a DSD Remastering Engine that resamples PCM audio into an 11.2 MHz Direct Stream Digital which is claimed to offer an improved sound experience.

Sony says that the S-Master HX digital amp technology used on the new Walkman is compatible with its native DSD format and reduces distortion and noise. The player supports MP3, WMA, FLAC, AAC, HE-AAC, AIFF, ALAC, APE, DSD, and MQA audio codecs. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, LDAC, AptX, AptX HD, AAC codecs.

The new Walkman is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery backup while listening to 44.1kHz FLAC audio, and up to 23 hours of 96kHz FLAC high-resolution audio, and up to 22 hours when streaming audio, as per the listing on Headphone Zone.

Meanwhile, the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman sports a 5-inch (1,280x720 pixels) HD TFT display and is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It comes with features such as Edge-AI and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, according to the company.

Users can also utilise a 10-band equaliser to adjust the sound output, according to the company. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that can be charged from a computer via USB. It measures 72.5mm x 132.3mm x 16.9mm and weighs around 227g.

