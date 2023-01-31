Technology News
Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman price in India is set at Rs. 69,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2023 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 supports wireless data transfers and streaming

Highlights
  • Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman features a 10-band equaliser
  • It features S-Master HX digital amp technology
  • Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman sports a 5-inch TFT display

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman was launched in India on Monday as the company's newest portable hi-fi audio player. The audio device is priced at Rs 69,990. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman runs on Android, and sports a 5-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) TFT display. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman is equipped with features like Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and is housed in an aluminium frame. It also offers support for multiple sound effects and a 10-band equaliser, according to Sony.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman price in India, availability

Pricing for the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman in India starts at Rs. 69,990. The company has announced that the player will be sold via Headphone Zone across the country.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman specifications

The newly launched Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman features a DSD Remastering Engine that resamples PCM audio into an 11.2 MHz Direct Stream Digital which is claimed to offer an improved sound experience.

Sony says that the S-Master HX digital amp technology used on the new Walkman is compatible with its native DSD format and reduces distortion and noise. The player supports MP3, WMA, FLAC, AAC, HE-AAC, AIFF, ALAC, APE, DSD, and MQA audio codecs. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, LDAC, AptX, AptX HD, AAC codecs. 

The new Walkman is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery backup while listening to 44.1kHz FLAC audio, and up to 23 hours of 96kHz FLAC high-resolution audio, and up to 22 hours when streaming audio, as per the listing on Headphone Zone.

Meanwhile, the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman sports a 5-inch (1,280x720 pixels) HD TFT display and is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It comes with features such as Edge-AI and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, according to the company.

Users can also utilise a 10-band equaliser to adjust the sound output, according to the company. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that can be charged from a computer via USB. It measures 72.5mm x 132.3mm x 16.9mm and weighs around 227g.

Comments

Further reading: Sony Walkman NW-ZX707, Sony Walkman, Sony
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
