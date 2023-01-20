Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details

Apple recently launched the HomePod (2nd Gen) for Rs. 32,900 in India. We have now spotted that the Cupertino-based company has increased the price of the HomePod mini smart home speaker in the country. In addition to that, the three 24-inch variants of the iMac have also seen their prices increase by Rs. 10,000. The price change has been reflected on the official Apple India store. We have reached out to Apple for a comment on the price increase, however, the company is yet to reply.

The price of HomePod mini in India has been revised from Rs. 9,900 to Rs. 10,900, an increase of Rs. 1,000. Similarly, the 24-inch iMac models have also seen their prices hiked. The 24-inch iMac with a 7-core GPU and 256GB storage has seen its price raised from Rs. 1,19,900 to Rs. 1,29,900.

Meanwhile, the 24-inch iMac with an 8-core GPU and 256GB storage now costs Rs. 1,49,900. This model was previously priced at Rs. 1,39,900. Finally, the 512GB storage version's price in India has been hiked from Rs. 1,59,900 to Rs. 1,69,900. All of the new prices are live on the Apple India site.

To recall, the HomePod mini debuted in India back in 2020 at Rs. 9,900. It comes equipped with a U1 chip to enable Ultra Wideband support. This smart home speaker can also send out an alert if a device is taken from your home. It is equipped with four far-field microphones and has a 360-degree sound field. It can also support multi-room audio, thanks to its AirPlay feature.

The 24-inch iMac is powered by an Apple M1 Chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It sports a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. It is also equipped with a FaceTime HD camera and four studio-quality microphones.

