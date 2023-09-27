Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop Style Notch, 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Redmi 13C is shown in blue, black, and green colour options in the renders.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 18:45 IST
Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12C runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Highlights
  • We are getting our first look at the Redmi 13C through leaked renders
  • It looks like the Redmi 12C
  • Redmi 12C is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model
Advertisement

Redmi 13C could be inching towards its launch as its renders have surfaced online offering a glimpse into the possible design. The leaked renders suggest three colour options for the smartphone and it is seen with a waterdrop-style notch on the display. The screen appears to have thick bezels as well. In the leaked images, the Redmi 13C is seen with a triple rear camera unit. The Redmi 13C could succeed the Redmi 12C that went official in India in March this year. 

MySmartPrice has published alleged renders of the Redmi 13C. The design of the handset looks nearly identical to its predecessor — Redmi 12C. It is shown in blue, black, and green colour options with slightly thick bezels on the sides. The handset appears to have a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

redmi 13c mysmartprice Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C leaked renders
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

On the back, Redmi 13C is seen carrying a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner. The text beside the camera island indicates that the handset will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The volume rockers and the power button are seen placed on the right edge.

The Redmi 13C is expected to arrive as a successor to the Redmi 12C. It might come as a budget offering. The Redmi 12C made its India debut in March with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999.

Redmi 12C runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C Specifications, Redmi 12C, Redmi 12C Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  3. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark Camera Test Behind This Phone
  8. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  9. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. Windows 11 Update Adds Copilot Integration, AI Features to MS Paint and Snipping Tool, More
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  7. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  9. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
  10. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.