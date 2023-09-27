Redmi 13C could be inching towards its launch as its renders have surfaced online offering a glimpse into the possible design. The leaked renders suggest three colour options for the smartphone and it is seen with a waterdrop-style notch on the display. The screen appears to have thick bezels as well. In the leaked images, the Redmi 13C is seen with a triple rear camera unit. The Redmi 13C could succeed the Redmi 12C that went official in India in March this year.

MySmartPrice has published alleged renders of the Redmi 13C. The design of the handset looks nearly identical to its predecessor — Redmi 12C. It is shown in blue, black, and green colour options with slightly thick bezels on the sides. The handset appears to have a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

Redmi 13C leaked renders

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

On the back, Redmi 13C is seen carrying a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner. The text beside the camera island indicates that the handset will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The volume rockers and the power button are seen placed on the right edge.

The Redmi 13C is expected to arrive as a successor to the Redmi 12C. It might come as a budget offering. The Redmi 12C made its India debut in March with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999.

Redmi 12C runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging.

