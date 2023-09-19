AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were introduced last year at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event, and the iPhone maker is now updating its second-generation Pro headset with a few new features. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) arrived three years after the first model was launched and featured a new H2 chip with improved noise cancellation and transparency modes compared with its predecessor. Alongside the iOS 17 update that rolled out on Monday, Apple is also introducing new features on its wireless earphones.

Announced at WWDC 2023 in June, the first feature that has arrived on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) alongside the latest iOS 17 update, is Adaptive Audio. This mode dynamically combines the active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes in real time, depending on the kind of environment the wearer is present in, according to the company. The feature will automatically be enabled and disabled, based on what they are doing and whether they are indoors or outdoors.

A new gesture that is now available on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is the ability to pinch the stem of the headset to mute or unmute yourself when you are on a call. This can come in handy when you are on a call but your phone is charging and out of reach.

Meanwhile, a feature Apple calls Personalised Volume is also available that sets the audio playback level based on your surroundings using machine learning technology. Apple has also improved the ability of the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) headset to switch between the company's devices, as part of the latest firmware update.

Apple has also made it easier to have a conversation with the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) in your ears with a new feature called Conversation Awareness. This feature will simultaneously improve the quality of the voices of people speaking with you while reducing background/ ambient disturbances and lowering your own voice. If this works as advertised, it should eliminate the need to manually toggle listening modes on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) entirely.

