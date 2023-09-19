Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning Powered Features and More: Details

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning-Powered Features and More: Details

Apple has updated the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) TWS earphones with new features that don't require a hardware upgrade.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 17:05 IST
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning-Powered Features and More: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are now available with a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) gained new features after iOS 17 arrived
  • Adaptive Audio combines noise cancelling and transparency modes
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) were announced by the company in 2022

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were introduced last year at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event, and the iPhone maker is now updating its second-generation Pro headset with a few new features. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) arrived three years after the first model was launched and featured a new H2 chip with improved noise cancellation and transparency modes compared with its predecessor. Alongside the iOS 17 update that rolled out on Monday, Apple is also introducing new features on its wireless earphones.

Announced at WWDC 2023 in June, the first feature that has arrived on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) alongside the latest iOS 17 update, is Adaptive Audio. This mode dynamically combines the active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes in real time, depending on the kind of environment the wearer is present in, according to the company. The feature will automatically be enabled and disabled, based on what they are doing and whether they are indoors or outdoors.

A new gesture that is now available on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is the ability to pinch the stem of the headset to mute or unmute yourself when you are on a call. This can come in handy when you are on a call but your phone is charging and out of reach.

Meanwhile, a feature Apple calls Personalised Volume is also available that sets the audio playback level based on your surroundings using machine learning technology. Apple has also improved the ability of the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) headset to switch between the company's devices, as part of the latest firmware update.

Apple has also made it easier to have a conversation with the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) in your ears with a new feature called Conversation Awareness. This feature will simultaneously improve the quality of the voices of people speaking with you while reducing background/ ambient disturbances and lowering your own voice. If this works as advertised, it should eliminate the need to manually toggle listening modes on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) entirely.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation update, Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation upgrade, Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation features, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, second generation Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, Apple AirPods, AirPods, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip
Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits

Related Stories

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning-Powered Features and More: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  5. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  6. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  7. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Kuo
  9. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  10. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning-Powered Features and More: Details
  2. Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip
  4. Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details
  5. Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  9. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  10. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.