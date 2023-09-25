Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE Launch Details Accidentally Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 September 2023 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE seen in the leaked image

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The handset may launch in two SoC variants
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could support 25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. The South Korean tech giant recently officially teased the handset without confirming the moniker. Leaks and reports surrounding the phones have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for the past few weeks, increasing the anticipation of its release. The phone will succeed the Galaxy S21 FE since Samsung did not launch a Galaxy S22 series Fan Edition model. The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE has also been spotted on several certification sites, hinting at its imminent arrival in the market.

A promotional image featuring the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE was spotted on the official Samsung Argentina site. The image can no longer be seen on the site. According to a report by Sammobile, the official release is expected to be on October 4. 

Recently, Samsung officially teased the Galaxy S23 FE with an image of the back of a handset with three vertically arranged rear camera units in a green colour option. An earlier leak suggested that the model is expected to launch in black graphite, pearl white, purple lavender, and olive colourways.

The phone has been tipped to launch in two chipset variants. One variant will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, while the other is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 chip.

The Galaxy S23 FE is also expected to sport a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will likely ship with Android 13, with four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

In the camera department, it is said to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera at the back and a 10-megapixel sensor in the front. The handset will likely be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch,  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications,  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE design,  Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Fan Edition, Samsung
