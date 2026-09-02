Vivo T5 5G First Impressions

The Vivo T5 5G has arrived in India as the fifth model in the T-series lineup. The T-series has been known for offering some performance-centric features to the audience with little focus on the design. However, with the Vivo T5, the company has entered the segment with a refreshed design language. While the model is already available in select global markets, in India, the Vivo T5 5G has been launched with a significantly different design and colour options, along with technical specifications. I got the chance to use the device for a short period of time, and here's what you need to know.

First, I would like to highlight that the Vivo T5 5G is identical to the Vivo sub-brand's iQOO Z11. With that out of the way, let's start with the pricing of the Vivo T5 5G. The handset has been priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The phone is also offered in three higher-end options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, with the price of the top-of-the-line model going up to Rs. 49,999. It is positioned in an interesting price segment that has recently seen fierce competition.

Vivo T5 5G features a horizontal pill-shaped camera module

Like the Vivo S2, the Vivo T5 5G gets a very similar design. Interestingly, even with its lower price point, the T-series smartphone looks quite premium. The 3D curved AMOLED display, which tapers toward the sides, is unique at this price point. In the sub-Rs. 35,000 segment, there aren't many phones that offer a curved screen. The 3D curved display creates an illusion of a near bezel-less look, offering a much more immersive experience.

Since the front and back panels taper into the sides, the plastic frame of the Vivo T5 becomes quite thin. We have seen thin and light phones from Motorola, Apple, and Samsung that retail at a much higher segment. However, the Vivo T5 5G provides a similar experience at a lower price point. Curved front and rear panels also make gripping the phone in your hand quite easy, especially because your palm and fingers naturally wrap around the handset's body.

Vivo T5 5G gets a plastic rear panel

The mid-frame of the Vivo T5 5G gets a matte-like finish, which adds to its grippy in-hand feel and induces confidence, even if you plan to use it without the protective case included in the box. It weighs about 199g, and the overall weight distribution of the phone is fine. However, like most other handsets, it does feel slightly top-heavy, which is acceptable in my opinion.

On the front, the handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, and in my initial usage, I found the screen to be quite punchy and smooth. However, the final verdict can only be reached after longer use. A centred hole-punch display cutout for its 32-megapixel selfie camera has been placed on top of this display, to no one's surprise.

Vivo T5 5G's power button and volume controls are placed on the right side

The power button and volume controls have been placed on the right side of the Vivo T5 5G. I found the button placement to be quite ergonomic. My thumb rests naturally on the power button, and the volume rockers do not feel out of reach either. But I felt that the in-display fingerprint scanner has been placed slightly lower than I would have liked. I find myself consciously moving my thumb lower to accurately place it on the fingerprint sensor.

Moving to the back of the Vivo T5 5G, the first thing I noticed was the horizontal pill-shaped camera module, which resembles the camera plateau of the iPhone Air. The dual-camera system and the light sensor appear behind a dark glass visor, while the LED ring light is placed towards the right. A major upside of the horizontal deco is that the phone does not wobble at all when lying flat on a table.

Vivo T5 5G weighs about 199g

The Vivo branding is placed at the bottom of the panel, finished in silver. The Vivo T5 5G is offered in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options. I got the Silver Green shade, which changes its colour based on the angle and shade of light falling on it. The USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and the speaker grille are placed on the bottom. Another speaker grille is placed on top of the smartphone.

Coming to its specifications, apart from the ones mentioned above, the Vivo T5 5G is powered by the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

To sum it all up, the Vivo T5 5G seems like a well-built phone that gets a unique and eye-catching design. Other aspects, including the camera, performance, battery life, and charging speed, of the Vivo T series phones are yet to be tested. Hence, you should stay tuned for our in-depth analysis and review, which is coming out soon.