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Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A07 5G Prices Reportedly Hiked in India

The reported revisions come as smartphone makers face higher memory and component costs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 19:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A07 5G Prices Reportedly Hiked in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (pictured) was launched in India in August 2025

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Highlights
  • Some Galaxy A17 variants may rise by over Rs. 14,000
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 prices may rise by Rs. 3,500
  • The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G could get smaller price increases
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Samsung has reportedly increased the prices of several smartphone models in India, with the revised rates affecting the Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17 and Galaxy A07 5G. The price changes vary across models and storage configurations, with some variants seeing a much larger increase than others. The biggest revision applies to select Galaxy A17 variants listed with TA. According to a leaked Samsung price revision document, the updated prices are reportedly effective from September 2, that is, today.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Gets Big Price Hike in India

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a leaked Samsung price revision document on X. The Galaxy A17 could see the biggest price increase among the listed models. The 6GB + 128GB variant with TA (trade-in allowance) is reportedly set to rise from Rs. 19,499 to Rs. 29,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions could increase from Rs. 20,999 to Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 23,999 to Rs. 38,499, respectively.

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The Samsung Galaxy A17 variants without TA could also become more expensive, with the 6GB + 128GB model reportedly rising from Rs. 24,499 to Rs. 27,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions may increase from Rs. 27,499 to Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 36,499, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy A27 could also see higher prices across its three configurations. The 6GB + 128GB model may increase by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 33,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants could rise to Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 45,499 from Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 40,499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy F17 could see a uniform Rs. 3,500 increase across its listed variants. This would take the 4GB + 128GB model to Rs. 23,499, the 6GB + 128GB version to Rs. 26,499 and the 8GB + 128GB model to Rs. 29,499.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is listed with smaller increases of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively. Their prices could rise to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 22,999.

Notably, Samsung's official website and product listings had not shown these prices at the time of writing.

The reported hikes come as smartphone prices continue to rise across the industry. Samsung has already increased prices on several models this year, and other brands have made similar changes across different price segments. Higher memory and component costs are said to be adding to the pressure on manufacturers. Budget phones are likely to feel the impact more, as even a modest increase in component costs can push up their overall prices.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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