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Remixpoint Dumps Altcoins as It Shifts Crypto Strategy Towards Bitcoin

Remixpoint earned JPY 117.7 million from selling its ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE holdings.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 19:51 IST
Remixpoint Dumps Altcoins as It Shifts Crypto Strategy Towards Bitcoin

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

The company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy builds on investments announced since 2024

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Highlights
  • Remixpoint now holds around 1,506 Bitcoin
  • ETH and SOL staking generated JPY 29.8 million
  • Dogecoin was the only asset sold at a loss
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Remixpoint has sold out all the altcoins that it holds for JPY 878.8 million (roughly Rs. 51.8 crore) and is left with approximately 1,506 Bitcoins as the only cryptocurrency holding of the firm. As per a September 2 statement from Remixpoint, the firm has liquidated all of its holdings in Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin on September 1 post evaluation of market conditions and the risk and return of each asset and its financial plan. These sales resulted in profits worth JPY 117.7 million (roughly Rs. 6.9 crore).

Ethereum And Solana Sales Delivered The Biggest Gains

It was stated that this portfolio switch will allow the firm to consolidate its crypto investments and make Bitcoin the major crypto asset in its investment and operational policies. The company expects to record revenues from selling the altcoins at around JPY 117.7 million (roughly Rs. 6.9 crore) in Q2 of FY2026-27. Ethereum represented the biggest share of the transaction in monetary terms. The company sold 901.44672542 ETH worth JPY 353.4 million (roughly Rs. 20.8 crore) against the carrying value of JPY 293.2 million (roughly Rs. 17.3 crore), and thus generated a gain of JPY 60.2 million (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore). 

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The 13,920.07255868 SOL portfolio was sold for JPY 227.9 million (roughly Rs. 13.4 crore) when its book value was JPY 178.6 million (roughly Rs. 10.5 crore). The transaction involving Solana also generated another JPY 49.3 million (roughly Rs. 2.9 crore) in realised gains. Remixpoint recorded JPY 260.4 million (roughly Rs. 15.3 crore) revenue from the sale of 1.191 million XRP, yielding an income of JPY 11.5 million (roughly Rs. 67.8 lakh). 

Dogecoin represented the only investment that incurred losses on its sale amounting to JPY 3.2 million (roughly Rs. 18.8 lakh) as 2.802 million DOGE were traded for JPY 37 million (roughly Rs. 2.1 crore) against its book value of JPY 40.3 million (roughly Rs. 2.4 crore). Overall, the total value of the four investments amounted to JPY 761 million (roughly Rs. 44.9 crore) prior to their sale for JPY 878.8 million (roughly Rs. 51.8 crore).

Ethereum and Solana had made money for the firm previously via staking operations. From July 16, 2025, to August 31, 2026, Remixpoint had earned JPY 10.9 million (roughly Rs. 64.3 lakh) and JPY 18.9 million (roughly Rs. 1.1 crore) respectively from ETH and SOL staking, thus bringing their total staking earnings to JPY 29.8 million (roughly Rs. 1.7 crore). All the earnings had been paid out in yen.

In light of September 1 sales, Remixpoint reported that its cryptocurrency portfolio comprised 1,506 BTC only. This is an extension of the Bitcoin policy that the company has been developing since 2024. In May 2025, Remixpoint approved an additional JPY 1 billion (roughly Rs. 59 crore) Bitcoin acquisition following its commitment of JPY 11 billion (roughly Rs. 649 crore) in cryptocurrency acquisitions, out of which it spent JPY 10.5 billion (roughly Rs. 619.5 crore). This move would have increased its total approved cryptocurrency investment up to JPY 12 billion (roughly Rs. 708 crore).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

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Further reading: Altcoins, Cryptocurrency, ETH, SOL, DOGE
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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