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iPhone Ultra Could Reportedly Support MagSafe Charging Despite Ultra-Thin Design, Mark Gurman Says

The iPhone Ultra is also expected to have a book-style folding design, with a display measuring around 7.8 inches when unfolded.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 September 2026 09:14 IST
iPhone Ultra Could Reportedly Support MagSafe Charging Despite Ultra-Thin Design, Mark Gurman Says

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a slim, book-style folding design
  • Reports suggest the phone will include MagSafe charging support
  • The inner display is expected to measure roughly 7.8 inches
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Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone at the company's September 9 event, where it is also likely to unveil the iPhone 18 series and new Apple Watch models. The foldable model, which has been widely tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to feature a book-style design with a large inner display and a slimmer profile than most competing foldables. Ahead of the launch, a new report has revealed more details about the purported foldable, including its expected MagSafe support.

MagSafe Support on iPhone Ultra

In a conversation with Tom's Guide, Mark Gurman said that Apple is likely to include MagSafe charging support on the first foldable iPhone (via GSMArena). This would reportedly allow the purported foldable fildaleto use Apple's magnetic charging accessories despite its thin construction.

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However, it is important to note that leaked renders and dummy units of the device have so far not shown the familiar MagSafe magnetic ring.

Gurman reportedly believes Apple can make the feature work because it has already managed to integrate MagSafe into the much slimmer iPhone Air. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, making the reported charging support notable given the space constraints of a foldable design.

The iPhone Ultra is also expected to have a book-style folding design, with a display measuring around 7.8 inches when unfolded and roughly 5.5 inches on the outside. Other reports have pointed to a dual rear-camera setup and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

The foldable iPhone is expected to carry a significant price premium over Apple's existing models, with earlier reports suggesting a starting price of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh), although the final India pricing remains unknown. Apple is also reportedly not planning a dedicated Apple Pencil for the device.

Repairability could be another consideration. A recent report has suggested that replacing the foldable iPhone's inner screen could be substantially more expensive than repairing a conventional iPhone, owing to the complexity and cost of its foldable display assembly.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Ultra Design, iPhone Ultra Launch, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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