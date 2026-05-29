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007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond Title, Sells 1.5 Million Copies in Just 24 Hours of Launch

007 First Light released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2026 16:19 IST
007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond Title, Sells 1.5 Million Copies in Just 24 Hours of Launch

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light stars Patrick Gibson as James Bond

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Highlights
  • 007 First Light tells a standalone James Bond origin story
  • IO Interactive thanked fans for playing the game on launch day
  • 007 First Light will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year
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007 First Light, the James Bond action-adventure game from IO Interactive, has sold 1.5 million copies in just 24 hours of launch. The developer confirmed the sales figure Thursday, just a day after the game launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

“1.5 million copies sold,” IOI said in its announcement, thanking fans for playing the game at launch. “Thank you for showing up to the launch of 007 First Light, for your overwhelming enthusiasm and for sharing your experience with the game.”

The James Bond title is likely selling well on current-gen consoles. On Steam alone, the game has reached a peak concurrent player count of 68,477, as per SteamDB charts. On PC, 007 First Light is also available on Epic Games Store.

007 First Light One of 2026's Highest-Rated Games

The sales milestone marks and impressive achievement for the narrative-driven action-adventure game. The numbers are likely to grow quickly over the weekend, considering 007 First Light is also amongst the highest-rated games of 2026 so far.

IO Interactive's globe-trotting spy adventure has received widespread critical acclaim, with a Metacritic score of 87 and an OpenCritic rating of 88. In a lengthier post Friday, IOI said the reception to 007 First Light was “deeply moving” and thanked fans for playing the title.

“This week has been one of the most emotional moments in IOI's history,” the company said in message posted on social media channels.

“Across all five of our studios, we've shared excitement, relief, gratitude, and many unforgettable moments together. From launch countdowns to tears of joy when players around the world finally stepped into 007 First Light, this week has meant more to us than words can fully express after years of pouring our hearts into this game.

“To everyone who has played the game, shared your reactions, supported us, or simply been part of this journey, thank you. The reception this week has been deeply moving for every developer who helped bring this game to life.”

IO Interactive said it would share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the launch week, showing players moments from inside its studios and the developers who worked on the game.

007 First Light launched on May 27 after a delay and several leaks. The action-adventure title is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X right now, with a Switch 2 version coming later. 007 First Light sets up a new James Bond (played by Patrick Gibson) origin story, reimagining the iconic British spy as a young, brash Royal Navy air crewman recruited by MI6, who must earn the “00” status.

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Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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