With May reaching its closure, the OTT platforms are set to buzz your digital screens with a high dose of entertainment. From gripping thrillers to binge-worthy romance dramas, this week has a lot on its platter. Some of the most anticipated releases, like Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 to Spider-Noir, are certainly set to become your next obsession, followed by significant other releases from different industries and languages. Here's a quick list of the top OTT releases that you should not miss:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: May 29th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Courtroom Drama

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, this film follows two rival lawyers named Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra, who team up forcefully, only to fight the battle against a corrupt real estate agent whose actions lead to a farmer's suicide, along with a tragic end to the farmer's daughter-in-law. This film is a perfect blend of high-voltage drama, comedy, and intense emotional sequences.

Roommates

Release Date: May 27th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Aashith, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, Aahan

This is a Kannada comedy drama series that centres around four friends, who navigate their way through struggles and friendship, for survival in the city. However, things turn chaotic when a disagreement over a cricket ground unexpectedly transforms into a clash of their ego. The plot then explores their journey towards resentment, tests their bond and emotions, all while living under a strict landlord, who keeps an eye on them.

JetLee

Release Date: May 25th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Ajay, Satya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore

Directed by Ritesh Rana, the plot of this film revolves around a banking scam that soon transforms into a big chaos and leads to a mid-air conspiracy. It explores a confused man with amnesia, who gets entangled in the action that further complicates the existing mission by being perceived as a different profession. The sequences are packed with ultimate comedy and thrill.

Kara

Release Date: May 28th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Set against the backdrop of the Gulf War fuel crisis, this crime thriller film centres around a reformed thief who returns to his hometown in Ramanathapuram under personal circumstances. However, the plot intensifies when he plans a series of bank robberies only to save his family from losing the ancestral lands to the corrupt bank officials. The sequences are intense and keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Super Duperr

Release Date: May 29th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Vidula Chougule, Nimriti Swant, Kushal Badrike

Directed by Sameer Asha Patil, this is a power-packed Marathi family drama film that revolves around two families, one with traditional roots, while the other follows an urban lifestyle. However, the plot turns chaotic when a housing scam leaves both families to live under one roof. What unfolds next brings along immense laughter and an ultimate clash of the ideologies.

Leader

Release Date: May 28th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Payal Rajput, Legend Saravanan, Santhosh Prathap

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, this Tamil Spy action thriller film is set in the port city of Thoothukudi, wherein an illegal smuggling operation thrills the city. To investigate, an honest police officer embarks to infiltrate the syndicate; however, she soon learns that members from her department are involved with the corrupt system. Only then does she hire a local mechanic to spy on the syndicate, which further leads to a high dose of action, clash, and deadly thrill.

Faces

Release Date: May 29th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Hannah Reji, Sarayu Mohan, Kalesh Ramanand

Directed by Neelesh EK, Faces is a Malayalam psychological thriller film that centres around a young woman, named Nithiya, who suffers from a rare memory disorder after a gas explosion in the past. While she stays in a live-in relationship, she begins to have visions of a man with a face exactly like her boyfriend's. The plot then delves further as she navigates her journey and seeks answers for her fate.

Sukhamano Sukhamann

Release Date: May 29th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Romance

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Manikuttan

Directed by Arunlala Ramachandran, Sukhamano Sukhamann is a Malayalam fantasy-comedy film that revolves around a lonely man whose hallucinations of ghosts lead him to imagine an imaginary family of the deceased. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with a terminally ill woman. What unfolds next comes along with comedy and romance.

Cousins & Kalyanams

Release Date: May 29th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Junais, Subin Tarzan

Cousins and Kalyanams is a family drama 60-episode series that follows six Keralan cousins who grew up together into carefree adults, navigate their lives through evolving relationships, romance, and others, while attending seven weddings. The plot also explores responsibilities, personal dreams, and hidden scars. The series is a perfect blend of family drama and emotions.

Spider-Noir

Release Date: May 27th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Jack Huston

Created by Oren Uziel, Spider-Noir is an American live-action series which is set in the 1930s, where an aging private investigator is confronted by the past, when he was the sole superhero. Now, he must battle conspiracies and mob bosses and make a comeback to win his aura back. The sequences of the series look promising. Also, it is inspired by the character Humphrey Bogart.

Other OTT Releases This Week