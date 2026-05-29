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New OTT Releases This Week (May 25 - May 31): Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, Leader, Roomates, and More

The OTT platforms are set to release some of the most anticipated movies and series this week, including Spider-Noir, Jolly LLB 3, Roommates, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2026 17:20 IST
New OTT Releases This Week (May 25 - May 31): Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, Leader, Roomates, and More

Top OTT Releases of the Week (May 25th - May 31st)

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Highlights
  • The streaming platforms are landing with fresh releases
  • Top releases include Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Faces, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, Sun NXT, JioCinema, etc
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With May reaching its closure, the OTT platforms are set to buzz your digital screens with a high dose of entertainment. From gripping thrillers to binge-worthy romance dramas, this week has a lot on its platter. Some of the most anticipated releases, like Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 to Spider-Noir, are certainly set to become your next obsession, followed by significant other releases from different industries and languages. Here's a quick list of the top OTT releases that you should not miss:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: May 29th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Comedy, Courtroom Drama
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, this film follows two rival lawyers named Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra, who team up forcefully, only to fight the battle against a corrupt real estate agent whose actions lead to a farmer's suicide, along with a tragic end to the farmer's daughter-in-law. This film is a perfect blend of high-voltage drama, comedy, and intense emotional sequences.

Roommates

Release Date: May 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Aashith, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, Aahan

This is a Kannada comedy drama series that centres around four friends, who navigate their way through struggles and friendship, for survival in the city. However, things turn chaotic when a disagreement over a cricket ground unexpectedly transforms into a clash of their ego. The plot then explores their journey towards resentment, tests their bond and emotions, all while living under a strict landlord, who keeps an eye on them.

JetLee

Release Date: May 25th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Comedy, Thriller
Cast: Ajay, Satya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore

Directed by Ritesh Rana, the plot of this film revolves around a banking scam that soon transforms into a big chaos and leads to a mid-air conspiracy. It explores a confused man with amnesia, who gets entangled in the action that further complicates the existing mission by being perceived as a different profession. The sequences are packed with ultimate comedy and thrill.

Kara

Release Date: May 28th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Set against the backdrop of the Gulf War fuel crisis, this crime thriller film centres around a reformed thief who returns to his hometown in Ramanathapuram under personal circumstances. However, the plot intensifies when he plans a series of bank robberies only to save his family from losing the ancestral lands to the corrupt bank officials. The sequences are intense and keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Super Duperr

Release Date: May 29th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Vidula Chougule, Nimriti Swant, Kushal Badrike

Directed by Sameer Asha Patil, this is a power-packed Marathi family drama film that revolves around two families, one with traditional roots, while the other follows an urban lifestyle. However, the plot turns chaotic when a housing scam leaves both families to live under one roof. What unfolds next brings along immense laughter and an ultimate clash of the ideologies.

Leader

Release Date: May 28th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Mohanlal, Payal Rajput, Legend Saravanan, Santhosh Prathap

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, this Tamil Spy action thriller film is set in the port city of Thoothukudi, wherein an illegal smuggling operation thrills the city. To investigate, an honest police officer embarks to infiltrate the syndicate; however, she soon learns that members from her department are involved with the corrupt system. Only then does she hire a local mechanic to spy on the syndicate, which further leads to a high dose of action, clash, and deadly thrill.

Faces

Release Date: May 29th, 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Hannah Reji, Sarayu Mohan, Kalesh Ramanand

Directed by Neelesh EK, Faces is a Malayalam psychological thriller film that centres around a young woman, named Nithiya, who suffers from a rare memory disorder after a gas explosion in the past. While she stays in a live-in relationship, she begins to have visions of a man with a face exactly like her boyfriend's. The plot then delves further as she navigates her journey and seeks answers for her fate.

Sukhamano Sukhamann

Release Date: May 29th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Romance
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Manikuttan

Directed by Arunlala Ramachandran, Sukhamano Sukhamann is a Malayalam fantasy-comedy film that revolves around a lonely man whose hallucinations of ghosts lead him to imagine an imaginary family of the deceased. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with a terminally ill woman. What unfolds next comes along with comedy and romance.

Cousins & Kalyanams

Release Date: May 29th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Junais, Subin Tarzan

Cousins and Kalyanams is a family drama 60-episode series that follows six Keralan cousins who grew up together into carefree adults, navigate their lives through evolving relationships, romance, and others, while attending seven weddings. The plot also explores responsibilities, personal dreams, and hidden scars. The series is a perfect blend of family drama and emotions.

Spider-Noir

Release Date: May 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Jack Huston

Created by Oren Uziel, Spider-Noir is an American live-action series which is set in the 1930s, where an aging private investigator is confronted by the past, when he was the sole superhero. Now, he must battle conspiracies and mob bosses and make a comeback to win his aura back. The sequences of the series look promising. Also, it is inspired by the character Humphrey Bogart.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Fuze Amazon Prime Video May 26th, 2026
Brothers and Sisters JioHotstar May 27th, 2026
My 2 Cents Netflix May 27th, 2026
The Lotto WInner Netflix May 28th, 2026
Spa Manorama Max May 28th, 2026
The Four Seasons Season 2 Netflix May 28th, 2026
Star City Apple Tv+ May 29th, 2026
Calabasas Confidential Netflix May 29th, 2026
Rafa Netflix May 29th, 2026
Lord Curzon ki Haveli JioHotstar May 30th, 2026
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Further reading: Jolly LLB 3, Roommates, JetLee, Ott platform
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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New OTT Releases This Week (May 25 - May 31): Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, Leader, Roomates, and More
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