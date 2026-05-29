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Vivo T5 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 is powered by Qualcomm’s octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 14:02 IST
Vivo T5 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 carries a dual rear camera system
  • Vivo T5 sports a 6.75-inch LCD screen
  • Vivo T5 is offered in two colour options
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Vivo T5 has been launched in select global markets as the third model in the smartphone maker's mid-range T5 lineup, joining the Vivo T5 Pro 5G and Vivo T5x 5G. The 4G handset is currently on sale in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset powers the new Vivo phone. It also boasts a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, too.

Vivo T5 Price, Availability

The price of the Vivo T5 is set at MXN 5,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the sole variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is currently on sale via the Vivo Mexico online store. The Vivo T5 is offered in Black and Golden (translated from Spanish) colour options.

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Vivo T5 Specifications, Features

The new Vivo T5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 83 percent NTSC coverage, and up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. The tech firm claims that the Vivo T5 ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

A 6nm octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the new Vivo T5. The SoC features four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. The smartphone also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo T5 is equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. On top of this, the handset gets a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Lastly, the Vivo T5 also sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.45) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also gets an LED flash on the back.

The Vivo T5 is backed by a 7,200mAh battery, while featuring support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, an IR blaster, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 166.64×78.43×8.39mm and weighs about 219g.

Vivo T5

Vivo T5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5, Vivo, Vivo T5 Price, Vivo T5 Launch, Vivo T5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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