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Meta Announces Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus Subscription Plans: See Price, Features

Meta's new features and all subscriptions are being tested under Meta One.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 11:10 IST
Meta Announces Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus Subscription Plans: See Price, Features

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta has not officially announced pricing for its new subscription plans

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Highlights
  • Meta unveiled app subscriptions
  • New premium plans will reportedly not affect Meta Verified
  • Instagram Plus could show how many people have re-watched a Story
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Meta has announced subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus plans are designed to provide subscribers with exclusive features and expanded AI capabilities. Paid users of both Instagram and Facebook are likely to get access to more Story Insights and profile customisation options. WhatsApp Plus could offer new app themes, custom ringtones and premium stickers among others.

Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus 

Naomi Gleit, Head of Product at Meta, confirmed in an Instagram post the rollout of Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus. It is currently available to select users and "with more plans on the way for creators, businesses, and Meta AI power users".

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The new features and all subscriptions are being tested under Meta One. The executive assured that “more fun features” will be added in the future. Meta will begin offering professional plans for creators and businesses and AI-based plans for creators.

Meta has not officially announced pricing for its new subscription plans, but as reported by TechCrunch, both Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus cost $3.99 (roughly Rs. 350) per month. WhatsApp Plus is said to be priced at $2.99 (roughly Rs. 270) per month. Subscribers will get access to premium features, including profile customisation, Super Reactions, and Story insights.

Instagram Plus could allow users to see how many people have rewatched a Story. It could also allow them to create unlimited friend lists for Stories, beyond the Close Friends option. Further, paid users can spotlight a story once a week for additional views. They might be able to extend a story beyond 24 hours, preview a story without showing up as a viewer, search their story viewer list to see who is watching, and more. Users will also be able to share posts straight to their profile and highlight without showing up on their followers' feeds.

Paid users may also get access to Super Heart animated reactions for Stories, custom app icons, customisable fonts for profile bios, and access to additional pins. Facebook Plus will reportedly provide a similar set of features to Instagram Plus. WhatsApp Plus is said to bring new app themes, custom ringtones, additional pinned chats, list customisation, premium stickers, and more.

The new Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Plus plans will reportedly not affect "Meta Verified," which is to help creators keep their identities on its services.

According to the report, Meta One Plus will be priced at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month and Meta One Premium at $19.99  (roughly Rs. 1,800) per month. The Meta One Essential is said to cost $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300) per month, and Meta One Advanced could cost $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,600) per month.

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Further reading: Meta, Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, WhatsApp Plus, Meta One
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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