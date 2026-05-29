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  • Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications

Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications

Honor Win Turbo features a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 8000 nits peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 15:48 IST
Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Win Turbo runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16

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Highlights
  • Honor Win Turbo has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Honor Win Turbo has a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset includes a C1+ RF enhancement chip
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Honor Win Turbo has been launched in China on Friday. The latest Honor Win series smartphone is offered in three colour options and features a 10,000mAh battery. The Honor Win Turbo sports a 6.79-inch display with 8000 nits peak brightness and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Honor Win Turbo features a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is preinstalled with MagicOS 10.

Honor Win Turbo Price in India

The Honor Win Turbo is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage model. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively. It is available in Black, Blue and White colourways.

Honor Win Turbo Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor Win Turbo runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.79-inch 1.5K(1,200×2,640 pixels) AMOLED Oasis Eye Protection display with 94.62 percent screen to body ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. The display is touted to deliver 8000 nits peak brightness.

The Honor Win Turbo runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition chipset alongside a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset includes a C1+ RF enhancement chip for enabling stable communication in weak network environments such as lifts, underground car parks, and high-speed rail stations.

For optics, the Honor Win Turbo has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 40,000 sq mm liquid cooling area for thermal management.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Win Turbo include 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. The new phone has dual speakers and dual microphones. It has IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It has SGS gold standard five-star drop resistance, shock resistance and crush resistance certification.

The Honor Win Turbo packs a 10,000mAh cell with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 17.3 hours of continuous navigation time and up to 14.2 hours of gaming time on a single charge. It measures 162.1×76.3×7.98mm and weighs approximately 216 grams.

Honor Win Turbo

Honor Win Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Honor Win Turbo, Honor Win Turbo Price, Honor Win Turbo Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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