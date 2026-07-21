Boat Airdopes ProClip Review: Built for Everyday Use

Open-ear earbuds have quietly become one of the more interesting categories in India's crowded audio market. We have seen many brands experimenting with the open-ear earbuds design across different price segments. And now Boat has introduced its Airdopes ProClip, its latest open-ear earbuds in the budget category. The Airdopes ProClip ditches the in-ear silicone tips that most budget buyers are used to, opting instead for a clip-on design that rests just outside the ear canal.

​Priced under Rs. 2,000, the Airdopes ProClip enters a segment still finding its footing in India, competing against the likes of Noise and Fire-Boltt's own open-ear offerings. I got the chance to use the earbuds for a while now, and here's what you need to know.

​Boat Airdopes ProClip Design and Features: Comfortable and Lightweight

Size - 28.4 × 18.4 × 29.8 mm (Buds)

Weight - 4.6g (Each Bud)

Water and dust resistance - IPX4 (Buds only)

Colours - Velvet Wine, Silk Grey, Satin White

Open-ear earbuds are still a relatively uncommon choice in the budget segment, and that immediately gives the boAt Airdopes ProClip a distinct identity. Instead of competing directly with the flood of stem-style in-ear TWS earbuds available under Rs. 2,000, the clip-on design stands out from the crowd.

Boat Airdopes ProClip are available in three colour options: Velvet Wine, Silk Grey, Satin White.

Unlike conventional earbuds that rely on silicone ear tips to seal the ear canal, the Airdopes ProClip uses a C-shaped bridge that gently wraps around the outer ear. One side houses the speaker module that sits close to the ear canal, while the other half sits at the outer ear, creating a balanced weight distribution. The design is not new per se, as most open-ear earbuds follow a similar pattern, but it is good to see it available in the budget segment as well. ​

Moving on, the earbuds are available in three colour options: Velvet Wine, Silk Grey, and Satin White. I got the Satin White colour option for the review, and it looks decent, though the plastic quality may feel a bit let down. The pebble-like design makes it easier to carry in your pocket. The hinge feels decent, and you also get an LED indicator at the front, while a Type-C port sits at the bottom.

The earbuds are lightweight, which makes it easier to wear for prolonged usage.

​Open the case, and you will see the earbuds. The earbuds come with a metallic finish and a flexible hinge that holds both ends. Wearing them is quite simple with a little learning curve. However, you might have to get used to the controls, as they sit on the other end of the earbuds that go behind your ear. Although the case has no IP rating, the earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which is a good thing given the price tag.

​Boat Airdopes ProClip App and Specifications: Easy-to-Use Interface

Driver - 12mm dynamic driver

Companion App - Boat Hearable

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

The Boat Airdopes ProClip comes with a companion app that lets you control multiple functions. You need to download the Hearables application to access features of the earbuds. The good thing here is that the app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The pairing process is fairly straightforward. Opening the case for the first time puts the earbuds into pairing mode, after which they appear in the Bluetooth menu like any standard pair of true wireless earbuds. Once connected, the Hearables app automatically detects the earbuds and presents all the available settings on a single home screen.

One can customise certain features of the earbuds using the boat Hearables application, which is available on both Android and iOS.

The app interface is quite easy to use, and you get important information on the home screen, such as battery status for each earbud, touch-control customisation, an EQ section with a handful of presets, and access to the Private Mode toggle.​

Coming to the specifications, the Boat Airdopes ProClip offers some interesting features. The earbuds come with 12mm drivers and support Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity. The earbuds also come with multi-point connectivity, allowing them to connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come loaded with AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce background noise. It offers up to 52 hours of total playback with the charging case.

Boat Airdopes ProClip Performance and Battery Life: High on Vocals, Dependable Battery

Audio Technology - Air Conduction

Battery - 50mAh (Bud), 500mAh (Case)

Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Bluetooth - 6.0

The Boat Airdopes ProClip comes equipped with 12mm drivers, and it supports SBC and AAC codecs, which is quite standard in this price segment. However, what truly sets them apart is the open-ear design, which is a rarity in this price segment. The design helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

The earbuds come with 12mm drivers.

The earbuds produce reasonably clear mids and highs, and vocals in particular came through with decent clarity during my listening sessions with a mix of Bollywood playlists. Bass, unsurprisingly, is the weakest link. Without a sealed cavity, there's a natural ceiling to how much low-end punch these earbuds can deliver, and tracks that lean heavily on bass felt noticeably thinner compared to traditional earbuds in the same price segment.

So, listening to songs like Starboy by The Weeknd, you can feel the bass lacks authority. Similarly, Imagine Dragons' Believer sounds a bit restrained, with the kick drums lacking the impact needed to drive the song forward. So, if you are one of those who love to listen to EDM, hip-hop or Punjabi music with prominent bass, then ProClip won't be the best option for you.

That said, the midrange is much better. Vocals remain one of the strongest aspects in songs like Hotel California. Treble is yet another area where the earbuds play it safe. Listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, you can feel the cymbals and hi-hats retain enough sparkle, though it feels short of revealing the finer details. Higher frequencies are smooth rather than analytical, which makes long listening sessions comfortable.

The open-ear design also offers one advantage over traditional earbuds, with an overall presentation that feels airy. However, it also makes it difficult to include active noise cancellation. The earbuds are best suited to relatively quiet environments where situational awareness is an advantage rather than a necessity.

Call quality is decent for the price. The AI-backed Environmental Noise Cancellation helps reduce some background chatter, making conversations reasonably clear indoors and in moderately busy environments.

The earbuds also offer decent battery life. The company claims you can get up to 56 hours of backup with the case and up to 8 hours of backup per earbud. During the testing period, I found out that the earbuds delivered close to seven hours of backup. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge provides enough battery to get through my commute comfortably.

Boat Airdopes ProClip Verdict

The boAt Airdopes ProClip feels like a good attempt at making open-ear earbuds accessible in India. Comfort and battery life stand out as the earbuds' biggest strengths, making them a sensible pick for commutes, workouts, and long work-from-home days where staying aware of your surroundings matters more than deep bass. Audio quality takes an expected hit due to the open design, and there's no ANC to fall back on. But for buyers specifically looking for an open-ear pair without spending a premium, the ProClip feels like a safe bet. As for the competition, we have other open-ear earbuds like Noise Air Clips Pro and Fire-Bolt FirePods Aero Clip that can give good competition to these earbuds.