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  • Boat Airdopes ProClip Launched in India With 12mm Drivers, Up to 52 Hours Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Boat Airdopes ProClip Launched in India With 12mm Drivers, Up to 52 Hours Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Boat Airdopes ProClip earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 15:00 IST
Boat Airdopes ProClip Launched in India With 12mm Drivers, Up to 52 Hours Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Airdopes ProClip earbuds are compatible with the Hearables app

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Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes ProClip offer Bluetooth 6.0
  • Boat Airdopes ProClip has an open-ear ergonomic design
  • The charging case has a 500mAh battery
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Boat Airdopes ProClip earphones have been launched in India. The latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headset from Boat offer an AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature and have 12mm dynamic drivers. The earphones provide up to 55ms low latency for a gaming experience and have an IPX4 water-resistant build. Combined with the case, the Boat Airdopes ProClip earphones are advertised to deliver up to 52 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is compatible with the Boat Hearables app.

Boat Airdopes ProClip Price in India

Boat Airdopes ProClip are priced at Rs. 1,599. The earphones are offered in Grey, White, and Wine colour options and are available for purchase in the country through the official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Boat Airdopes ProClip Specifications Features

The Boat Airdopes ProClip has an open-ear ergonomic design with a metallic clip-on for a comfortable listening experience. Each earbud carries a 12mm dynamic driver. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance.

For connectivity, Boat Airdopes ProClip offers Bluetooth 6.0 and supports multipoint connectivity, which means users can pair the earphones to two devices at the same time. The earphones have a Beast Mode that is claimed to provide a low latency of up to 55ms.

As mentioned, the Boat Airdopes ProClip earbuds are compatible with the Hearables app, and users can access the settings and manage the earphones directly from their connected smartphone. Further, they offer AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, which eliminates background noise during voice calls for an enhanced calling experience. The company claims that the earphones employ a Sonic Seal technology for minimal audio leakage.

The Boat Airdopes ProClip comes with an oval-shaped charging case, and it carries a 500mAh battery. Each earbud features a 50mAh battery. The earbuds and charging case together are claimed to deliver up to 52 hours of total playback time at 60 percent volume. The earbuds take around 50 minutes to charge, while the charging case takes up to two hours to charge.

The Boat Airdopes ProClip offers an Asap Charge technology. With this feature, Boat states that a 10-minute charge can provide up to 200 minutes of playback. The earbuds measure 28.4×18.4×29.8mm.

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Further reading: Boat Airdopes ProClip, Boat Airdopes ProClip Price in India, Boat Airdopes ProClip Specifications, Boat
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Boat Airdopes ProClip Launched in India With 12mm Drivers, Up to 52 Hours Total Playback Time: Price, Features
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