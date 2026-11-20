Vehicle owners in India are required to keep a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to ensure that their vehicles meet the prescribed emission standards. The document is important not only for complying with traffic regulations but also for monitoring the pollutants released by vehicles on the road. However, remembering its expiry date can be easy to overlook. The renewal period varies depending on the vehicle's emission standard and age. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also revised PUC certificate validity periods based on these factors.

What Is a PUC Certificate?

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is an official document issued by the government that confirms a vehicle's exhaust emissions are within the permissible limits prescribed by the government. It is issued after the vehicle undergoes an emission test at an authorised PUC testing centre.

During the test, specialised equipment measures the pollutants released through the vehicle's exhaust. Depending on the vehicle and applicable emission standards, the readings can include carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, among other pollutants. If the vehicle meets the prescribed limits, the testing centre issues a PUC certificate.

A valid PUC certificate is a mandatory document for vehicles with internal combustion engines, including petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG vehicles. Fully electric vehicles do not require one, as they do not produce tailpipe emissions.

Govt Revises PUC Certificate Validity

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the validity periods of PUC certificates under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026. The revised schedule takes into account the vehicle's emission standard, category and age from the date of first registration.

The government said the changes are intended to align emission testing frequency with the age profile of vehicles, reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles, and continue monitoring emissions from older vehicles.

Under the revised rules, BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will have to renew their PUC certificates every three months. For BS-IV vehicles, the validity period is now six months, down from 12 months.

The validity period for BS-VI vehicles will depend on whether they are private or transport vehicles, as well as their age. For private BS-VI vehicles up to six years old, the new rules extend PUC validity to three years. Those aged more than six years but not more than 10 years will need annual renewal, while vehicles older than 10 years will require a fresh certificate every six months.

PUC certificates issued before the amendment came into force will follow the revised validity schedule only when they are first renewed after the new rules take effect, as per the MoRTH.

How to Check PUC Certificate Validity Online

Vehicle owners can check whether their PUC certificate is still valid through the government's Parivahan PUC portal. The process requires the vehicle's registration number and the last five characters of its chassis number. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Open the official Parivahan PUC website.

Step 2: On the portal's main navigation menu, click on the PUC Certificate section to access the certificate lookup page.

Step 3: Type in the full vehicle registration number in the designated field. Next, enter the last five characters of your vehicle's chassis number.

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen in the CAPTCHA field.

Step 5: Once you have entered the required information, select the PUC Details option to retrieve your vehicle's certificate information.

Step 6: The portal will display the available PUC details, including the certificate number, date of issue and expiry date. Check the expiry date to determine whether your certificate is still valid.

Step 7: If the certificate is available in the portal, you can download or print a PDF copy for your records.

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