After more than 13 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games is finally bringing players the next mainline entry in its hugely popular open-world series. Grand Theft Auto VI is set to arrive today (November 19), taking players back to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida. The game, however, will initially be limited to current-generation consoles, and its price, substantial storage requirement and lack of a PC version are worth knowing before launch.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026. In India, the game is scheduled to unlock at 12am IST on November 19, which means players can start exploring Vice City at midnight tonight. The company has also confirmed a simultaneous midnight-local-time rollout across regions.

The anticipation has already translated into early industry recognition. The game has received eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, and Best Action/Adventure.

GTA 6 Price in India: Standard and Ultimate Editions

GTA 6 is listed on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store in India in two editions. The Standard Edition costs Rs. 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 7,499. Both include the main game and the Vintage Vice City Pack. Eligible digital pre-orders also come with one month of GTA+, Rockstar's subscription service.

The Ultimate Edition additionally includes the Ultimate Edition Upgrade, which brings extra in-game content. Players who opt for the Standard Edition can also purchase the upgrade separately through the PlayStation Store, priced at Rs. 1,499. It adds a collection of exclusive vehicles, weapons, clothing, customisation options and locations connected to Jason and Lucia's story.

The Ultimate Edition's additional content includes the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and a Paradise Garage, along with the '95 Grotti Cheetah sports car. Jason also gets additional vehicles for his safehouse, including a Dinka Enduro motorcycle, Crest Kayak and a customised Vapid Ganado pickup.

There are further additions for players interested in vehicle customisation. These include exclusive mod shops such as Rideout Customs in Vice City and One-Eyed Willie's in Lake Leonida, as well as a Classic Car Collection featuring four vehicles exclusive to the Ultimate Edition. The Shitzu Squalo boat is another addition, while the Ganado Retro Build offers a separate vehicle customisation option.

The upgrade also includes Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers for both protagonists, personalised weapon variants for Jason's Girardi ES9 and Lucia's Klose K17, and additional Vice City-themed outfits, tattoos and accessories. Players also get access to the PTT Youngin$ compound and illegal goods store, Stock 305 Clothing Store, Sara's Unisex Salon, Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor and Goodtime Gear clothing inspired by Macca the Gator.

Rockstar says some of these items are uncovered as players progress through Jason and Lucia's story.

GTA 6 Platforms: PS5 and Xbox at Launch

At launch, GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. The game is also listed as PS5 Pro Enhanced, with support for the console's additional visual capabilities. However, players using older-generation consoles, including the PS4 and Xbox One, will not be able to play it.

There is no PC version confirmed for launch, either. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date, so players using gaming desktops and laptops will have to wait for further information from the studio.

GTA 6 Preload Details and Storage Requirements

Players who pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally can download the game ahead of its launch. Rockstar says downloads began at midnight local time on November 10 for PS5, while Xbox Series X and Series S pre-loads started globally at 12am GMT on the same date. This means the pre-load window is already open.

The game requires up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the platform. Players should check their console's free space before attempting to download it, particularly those using the Xbox Series S, which has less internal storage than the Series X.

GTA 6 Characters, Story, World and Setting

GTA 6 features a male and a female protagonist, named Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, respectively, unlike GTA V, which had three playable characters: Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. The protagonists' lives become entangled in a criminal conspiracy after an easy money-making plan goes wrong. Rockstar describes the story as one in which the two are forced to rely on each other as they navigate the criminal underworld.

According to Rockstar, Jason grew up around criminals and spent time in the Army before eventually finding himself involved in the local drug trade in the Leonida Keys. His story is shaped by his desire for an easier life, although his circumstances repeatedly pull him into trouble.

Lucia, meanwhile, is a Liberty City native who was trained in combat sports by her father. A family-related incident eventually landed her in Leonida Penitentiary. The game picks up after her release, with Lucia determined to make better decisions and find a way out of her circumstances. Lucia is also the first female lead character in a numbered Grand Theft Auto title.

The relationship between the two characters is central to the story. Rockstar describes them as being forced to rely on each other as they navigate the criminal underworld. Their partnership has drawn comparisons with Bonnie and Clyde, with the two protagonists also appearing to share a romantic connection.

The supporting cast includes several characters who orbit Jason and Lucia. Brian Heder is Jason's landlord and employer, while Cal Hampton is his friend and an associate of Brian's. The latter spends much of his time monitoring Coast Guard communications. Raul Bautista is a seasoned bank robber looking for people willing to take bigger risks, while Vice City businessman Boobie Ike has turned his criminal past into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, entertainment and music.

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. Its most recognisable location is Vice City, which returns in a modern setting after appearing in earlier Grand Theft Auto games. The wider map includes areas beyond the city, such as the Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Mount Kalaga National Park, Grassrivers, and other smaller rural towns.

According to a Rockstar official, the state of Leonida presents a scale that exceeds all other maps Rockstar has created in the past “by some degree”. Not only is the Grand Theft Auto 6 map twice as large as GTA 5, but also more dense, interactive, and detailed, according to the studio's head of development and co-studio head Aaron Garbut.

GTA 6 Gameplay Features and Mechanics

Rockstar released a 26-minute extended look at GTA 6 on August 27. It offered a more detailed look at its world, characters and gameplay systems. The footage, captured on a standard PS5, showed several changes to the way players will interact with the open world.

One of the central mechanics is character switching. When Jason and Lucia are together, players can switch between them almost instantly. This could allow one character to drive while the other handles a different role during a mission. When they are apart, switching characters triggers a transition similar to the system seen in GTA V.

Combat also appears to have received an overhaul. The game uses manual aiming with aim assist, alongside cover-based mechanics that allow characters to duck behind objects, vault over car hoods and change their shooting position. A bullet-time ability, reminiscent of the Dead Eye system in Red Dead Redemption, slows down combat and highlights vulnerable areas on enemies. This allows players to take more precise shots.

The wanted system is also set to return with six stars, bringing back a feature that was absent from GTA V. Rockstar has additionally introduced a Heat system, under which police can gather information about the protagonists based on their appearance and whereabouts. Changing clothes, hairstyles or vehicles, or covering their faces, could help Jason and Lucia avoid being identified.

Players can also split up when the police are pursuing both characters.

Car theft has been expanded as well. Players will reportedly choose between a louder approach that involves breaking a window and pulling the driver out, or a quieter method using a Slim Jim to unlock the vehicle. More expensive cars may have additional security systems and trackers.

A phone app called WAiNK can scan vehicles to reveal information about their security, estimated value and the cost of registering them as personal vehicles.

GTA 6 also introduces a lifestyle and physique system, similar to GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2. Working out can build muscle over time, while poor eating habits can cause characters to gain weight. Sleep deprivation and an unhealthy lifestyle may also affect stamina and physical appearance.

Beyond the main missions, the extended footage and subsequent gameplay reports have shown several activities across Leonida. These include basketball, scuba diving, jet skiing, kayaking, wrestling, shooting ranges, billiards, mini golf, base jumping and racing. Players will also be able to visit gyms and explore locations such as zoos, while air boating adds another way to travel around the game's waterways.

FAQs

1. When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 will be released by Rockstar Games on November 19, 2026.

2. Will I be able to play GTA 6 on my console?

Yes, GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

3. When will GTA 6 be released on PC?

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm GTA 6's availability on PC. However, it is expected to release a few months after its release on consoles.

4. How many playable characters will GTA 6 have?

The game will have two playable characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and they have a Bonnie and Clyde dynamic, and we're looking forward to playing both characters.