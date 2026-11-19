GTA 6, or Grand Theft Auto 6, is finally live in India, and it is already breaking records. Rockstar's open-world action-adventure game became available worldwide at midnight local time. GTA 6 is already the highest-rated game on Metacritic, with an aggregate score of 99. Publications like IGN have awarded the game the highest possible rating. On top of this, GTA 6 has also become the most-nominated game ever for Game of the Year awards. With such strong credentials, GTA 6 pre-orders have also broken records, reaching $1.5 billion. Rockstar offers the game in two editions, Standard and Ultimate, with the latter offering extra content, in-game skins, and more at an additional cost.

If you missed pre-orders but still want to buy GTA 6 now, here's a complete guide to the GTA 6 Ultimate and Standard Editions, including pricing and where to buy them.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Price in India, Availability

GTA 6 Standard Edition: The GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India. The game is available in the Code in the Box and digital versions. You can purchase the game via the Rockstar Games online store, PlayStation Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 7,499, a Rs. 1,500 premium over the Standard Edition. The game is only available as a digital download, and you cannot purchase a physical copy. Rockstar Games will also offer the Ultimate Edition upgrade as a separate add-on. However, the add-on price has yet to be announced. You can buy GTA 6 Ultimate Edition via the Rockstar Games online store and the PlayStation Store.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Benefits

GTA 6 Standard Edition: The Standard Edition of GTA 6 offers the main story missions. As a limited-time bonus, Rockstar Games is also offering the Vintage Vice City Pack, which features the two-tone 1955 Vapid Stanier sedan and a garage on Ocean Beach. The pack also offers special outfits and hairstyles for both characters, namely Jason and Lucia. It also includes an “iconic” weapon pattern. In addition, the Standard Edition includes a one-month GTA+ subscription at no additional cost as a limited-time bonus.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: Rockstar Games' GTA 6 Ultimate Edition includes much more than the limited-time bonuses offered with the Standard Edition. You get access to the 1995 Grotti Cheetah sports car, Hawk and Little Morgan revolvers for Jason and Lucia, personalised sidearms for the characters, exclusive Vice City Style outfits and tattoos. It also includes the Dinka Enduro motorcycle in army livery and the Crest Kayak at Jason's safehouse.

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition also offers special modifications for Jason's Vapid Ganado low-rider pickup truck. You also get exclusive access to the Rideout Customs mod shop, Sara's Unisex Salon, the Shitzu Squalo, Stock 305 clothing store, 1967 Vapid Dominator Buggy, Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor, Goodtime apparel, and the classic car collection.

More importantly, the GTA 6 Ultimate offers access to One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop and PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store. These two places will offer additional side missions. The illegal goods store also lets players sell stolen items for in-game money.

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