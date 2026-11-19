Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out in the wild. It is real; it is no longer a long-running internet gag, and you can play it on your PS5 or Xbox Series S/X console. Rockstar Games' open-world crime title is also pretty good. Reviews are calling GTA 6 one of the greatest games ever made, and it is now the joint highest-rated title of all time on Metacritic.

While you might be ready to dive into Vice City and its lush surroundings, your console may not be. Grand Theft Auto 6 is available on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Series S consoles, and you may need to do a few things to get your system locked and loaded for the game.

Here, we'll discuss how to get your PlayStation or Xbox ready for GTA 6. These are 10 things you need to do.

1. Clean your console

First, dust off your console. Literally. PS5 and Xbox Series S/X accumulate a lot of dust over time, and if you don't clean them regularly, now is the time to do so. Check the air vents and fan blades for dust to keep airflow unobstructed, so your console stays cool during long GTA 6 gaming sessions.

2. Keep Airflow Unobstructed

To keep your console cool while playing, don't place it in a cramped area of your entertainment unit or TV bench. Leave ample room at the rear side of the PS5 and the top side of the Xbox Series S/X to ensure unobstructed airflow.

3. Free Up Storage

Also make sure your console has enough space to install Grand Theft Auto 6. The game takes a whopping 212GB of storage, depending on the console. You can delete older games from the SSD to free up the space you need. Keep some extra space for screenshots and gameplay clips you will inevitably save while playing GTA 6.

4. Turn on Cloud Saves

Beyond storage space, turn on cloud saves on the console to sync automatically and back up your progress. Save file issues may occur if your console turns off abruptly while playing.

5. Update Console Firmware

Update your PlayStation and Xbox firmware to the latest version to ensure GTA 6 can run on your system. Sony has rolled out a last-minute mandatory system software update that's necessary to play GTA 6. PS5 system software version 26.07-14.23.00 should download and install automatically when you switch on the console.

6. Update Controllers

Similarly, make sure the firmware is updated on DualSense or Xbox wireless controllers. You may need to connect the controller to the console with a USB cable to do this.

7. Charge Accessories

Speaking of controllers, it's wise to keep them fully charged and ready to go before you start playing GTA 6. You should also give the controller a basic wipe to remove dust and grime. Also charge your wireless headphones if you plan to use a headset while playing.

8. Check Internet Connection

Check your console's internet connection. You can connect to WiFi or use a wired Ethernet connection for faster downloads and a more stable connection. A wired connection is especially helpful if you plan to livestream your GTA 6 playthrough.

9. Check Display Settings

You can also check your console and TV display settings to make sure the video output is set to the highest resolution. If your monitor or TV supports HDR and VRR, make sure they are enabled. Once GTA 6 is downloaded, you can calibrate HDR and brightness levels from the game settings.

10. Adjust Audio Settings

Finally, check your console's audio settings for the best experience. On PS5, you can use 3D Audio with compatible headphones. On Xbox Series S/X, you can choose between Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos spatial audio in settings for compatible headphones, soundbars, or home theatre setups.