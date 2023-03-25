Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

BPCL said a fast-charging station can be found at every 100 km on the corridors along all 15 highways.

By PTI | Updated: 25 March 2023 18:47 IST
BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Photo Credit: Reuters

BPCL installed fast-charging stations between 110 fuel stations

Highlights
  • BPCL had launched three corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala
  • It also has six corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnatak
  • BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator through the HelloBPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced that it has launched 19 EV fast-charging corridors along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

At approximately every 100 km on the corridors, one can find an EV fast-charging station, a top BPCL official said at an event here on Friday. "The fast-charging stations have been installed between 110 fuel stations which have been divided into various electric corridors." BPCL Executive Director Incharge (Retail) P S Ravi said the company had launched three corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala, six corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnataka, and 10 corridors with 58 fuel stations in Tamil Nadu.

"It takes just 30 minutes to charge an EV, giving a driving range of up to 125 km at our fuel stations. Therefore we have maintained a distance of 100 km between two charging stations," Pushp Kumar Nayar, Head of Retail in the South, said at the launch.

Ravi said the fast chargers were easy to use and could be self-operated without any manual assistance, even though support staff would be available if needed.

"BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator, charger operations, and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle-free and transparent user experience," Ravi added.

The company has launched EV corridors connecting important religious and tourist destinations with cities, such as Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Bandipur National Park in Karnataka, Guruvayoor and Kadampuzha temples in Kerala, Vallarpadam National shrine of Basilica at Kochi, Koratty and Markaz Knowledge City in Thrissur, Kanyakumari and Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai among others.

Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian oil marketing company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India.

Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 energy stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 lubricant distributorships, and 123 POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricant) storage locations, 54 LPG bottling plants, 60 aviation service stations, 4 lubricant blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BPCL, EV, Electric vehicles, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Confirmed to Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  4. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. Redmi Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Launched at This Price
  6. Google Reportedly Working to Roll Out This iOS-Like Feature for Android
  7. Moto G53s 5G Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale
  10. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications Confirmed, Will Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage
  3. ChatGPT Generates 'Formulaic' Academic Text, Can Be Picked Up by Existing AI-Detection Tools: Study
  4. BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu
  5. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications
  6. Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows
  7. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch on April 4: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Not in Development, Phone With Tri-Fold Display May Debut, Tipster Claims
  10. US Justice Department's Antitrust Case Against Google's Advertising Practices Gets Fast-Paced Schedule
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.