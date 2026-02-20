Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where it is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series alongside several new ecosystem products. Among the anticipated announcements are the rumoured Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch of the new true wireless stereo earbuds, multiple leaks, retail listings, and tipster reports indicate that their debut could take place at the upcoming event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Renders Reveal Flatter Stem Design

An Amazon India microsite recently referenced the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series earbuds ahead of the event, pointing to an imminent launch. Meanwhile, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategkeez) spotted the Galaxy Buds 4 on the e-commerce website ahead of its launch.

Additionally, TechTalkTV posted images on X showing alleged dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The tipster stated that these units are typically distributed to retail outlets for display, and they seem to confirm both the design changes and colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series leaked

Photo Credit: X/@TechTalk_TV

The leaked images reveal a refreshed design featuring a flatter stem compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series. The Galaxy Buds 4 appear in a white finish with a silver stem back and no ear tips, indicating an open fit style.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is shown in black with a silver stem and retains the ear tips in the leaked images. The earbuds are designed to lie flat inside the charging case rather than stand upright, with charging contacts positioned on the stem. The case also includes a more oval-shaped button at the bottom, replacing the circular button used in the previous generation.

Earlier reports claimed that both Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series variants will include active noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is expected to feature enhanced water resistance with an IP57 rating, while the standard model may carry an IP55 rating. The Pro version is said to offer up to 26 hours of total battery life, compared to up to 24 hours on the regular model.

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are said to be priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,200) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 26,600), respectively. Both TWS earbuds are expected to come in black and white colour options, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may also be available in an Apricot shade. However, the third variant is likely to be exclusive to the Samsung Online Store.

