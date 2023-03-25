Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ have been silently launched in Europe as a successor to the company's Redmi A1 series. The smartphones, with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and up to 3GB of RAM have made their debut as entry-level handsets. The phones are listed on Xiaomi's global website. However, details about the pricing and availability of the handsets are yet to be announced. Both phones will be sold in three colour options. The Redmi A2 sports an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ price, availability

The newly launched Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ have debuted as entry-level smartphones. The phones are available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. They will be available in 2GB++32GB and 3GB+32GB RAM and storage configurations, but the company is yet to announce pricing and availability details.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ specifications

The newly launched Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ run on Android 12 (Go edition) out of the box. They sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dot drop notch housing the selfie camera. The phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the handsets are equipped with an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a QVGA lens, and LED flash on their back panels. On the front, they feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi A2 series phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support. For connectivity, they support Dual-SIM, 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. They measure 164.9 × 76.75 × 9.09mm and weigh 192 grams.

The Redmi A2+ has the same specifications as the Redmi A2, but it is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

