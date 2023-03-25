Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications

Pricing details for the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are yet to be announced.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2023 15:41 IST
Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications

Redmi A2 series is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi A2 series feature up to 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • Redmi A2 are equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ have been silently launched in Europe as a successor to the company's Redmi A1 series. The smartphones, with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and up to 3GB of RAM have made their debut as entry-level handsets. The phones are listed on Xiaomi's global website. However, details about the pricing and availability of the handsets are yet to be announced. Both phones will be sold in three colour options. The Redmi A2 sports an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ price, availability

The newly launched Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ have debuted as entry-level smartphones. The phones are available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. They will be available in 2GB++32GB and 3GB+32GB RAM and storage configurations, but the company is yet to announce pricing and availability details.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ specifications

The newly launched Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ run on Android 12 (Go edition) out of the box. They sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dot drop notch housing the selfie camera. The phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the handsets are equipped with an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a QVGA lens, and LED flash on their back panels. On the front, they feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi A2 series phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support. For connectivity, they support Dual-SIM, 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. They measure 164.9 × 76.75 × 9.09mm and weigh 192 grams.

The Redmi A2+ has the same specifications as the Redmi A2, but it is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. 

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A2

Redmi A2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Redmi A2+

Redmi A2+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi A2, Redmi A2 Plus, Redmi A2 series, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows

Related Stories

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  2. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Launched at This Price
  4. Nothing Ear 2 Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  6. Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  9. Samsung Tipped to Launch a Phone With a Tri-Fold Display This Year
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 Update Rolling Out in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications
  2. Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows
  3. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch on April 4: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Not in Development, Phone With Tri-Fold Display May Debut, Tipster Claims
  6. US Justice Department's Antitrust Case Against Google's Advertising Practices Gets Fast-Paced Schedule
  7. Gordon Moore, Intel Co-Founder and Coiner of Moore's Law, Dies at 94
  8. Microsoft Said to Threaten to Restrict Rival Search Engines' Data Access Over AI Chat Products
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale: Check Price
  10. Paytm Announces Upgraded Payments Platform Backed by Fully Indigenous Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.