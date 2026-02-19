Nothing 4a series is scheduled to be launched in India by the London-based tech firm in the first week of March. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models, dubbed Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a. The company recently announced the launch date of the Phone 4a series. Leading up to its unveiling, the company has started teasing the specifications and features of the handsets. Nothing has revealed the name of the chipmaker that will be supplying the chipsets for the Phone 4a series. Recently, various details about the two models surfaced online, including their prices.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker confirmed that its upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series will be equipped with Snapdragon chipset. However, the exact name of the SoC remains under wraps. Moreover, the tech firm has yet to reveal other specifications and features about the soon-to-be-launched lineup, including its battery, camera configuration, battery capacity, and display size, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Powered by Snapdragon.

Phone (4a) series. 5 March. pic.twitter.com/4bMrPvH6ZL — Nothing (@nothing) February 19, 2026

This partially corroborates earlier reports that suggested that the Nothing Phone 4a series will be equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which might deliver a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz. It could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support. Moreover, the standard model is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will reportedly launch with the price tags of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 54,000) and EUR 569 (about Rs. 61,000) for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The phone could be offered in Black, Silver, and Pink colourways.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to cost EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 44,000) at launch for the base option, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, in France, Belgium, and Italy. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB variant is said to cost EUR 449 (about Rs. 48,000). It could go on sale globally in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options.