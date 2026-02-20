Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13 Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Realme P4 Lite will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 12:24 IST
Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Lite features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P4 Lite is offered in three colourways
  • Realme P4 Lite features a Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • The phone sports a 6.74-inch display
Advertisement

Realme P4 Lite was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday as the latest addition to the P4 series. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in the country later this month, and it is now available to pre-order via Flipkart. It is offered in India in three colour options. The Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery, with support for 15W wired charging. Realme's latest P4 Lite is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset and features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme P4 Lite Price in India, Availability

Realme P4 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is offering a Rs. 1,000 bank discount or a Rs. 1,000 coupon.

The handset will go on sale in India on February 24 via Flipkart and the Realme online store. The Realme P4 Lite is offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

Realme P4 Lite Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 Lite is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. The handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate, up to 563 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83.5 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Realme's new P4 Lite is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, and is capable of delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The SoC has been paired with a Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The phone also features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Realme says that the handset ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Realme P4 Lite carries a single 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the back with a 76.5-degree field of view and 27mm focal length. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The company claims that its phone can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme P4 Lite is backed by a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. The phone measures 167.20x76.60x7.94mm and weighs about 201g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme P4 Lite

Realme P4 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P4 Lite, Realme P4 Lite India Launch, Realme P4 Lite Price in India, Realme P4 Lite Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Again as Dummy Units Surface Online: Expected Price, Features
Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features
Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  3. Nothing Confirms the Upcoming Phone 4a Series Will Sport a Snapdragon Chip
  4. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  5. WhatsApp's New Feature Allows New Members to View Past Group Messages
  6. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to Bixby
  7. First User Report of iPhone Air's C1X Modem Failure Surfaces Online
  8. Sony to Shut Down Demon's Souls Remake Developer Bluepoint Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features
  2. Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Again as Dummy Units Surface Online: Expected Price, Features
  4. Sony to Shut Down Demon's Souls Remake Developer Bluepoint Games in March
  5. Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched With BioTracker 6.0 Sensor, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display
  6. iPhone Air User Complains of C1X Modem Failure, Claims Mobile Diagnostics Suggests Hardware Issue
  7. Redmi Buds 8 Active Price, Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  8. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Introduce Upgraded Bixby With Natural Voice Commands, Real-Time Web Access
  9. Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max to Feature 1.5K OLED Screens, 100W Charging Support, Tipster Claims
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Message History Feature for Easy Onboarding of New Members
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »