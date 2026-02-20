Realme P4 Lite was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday as the latest addition to the P4 series. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in the country later this month, and it is now available to pre-order via Flipkart. It is offered in India in three colour options. The Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery, with support for 15W wired charging. Realme's latest P4 Lite is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset and features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme P4 Lite Price in India, Availability

Realme P4 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is offering a Rs. 1,000 bank discount or a Rs. 1,000 coupon.

The handset will go on sale in India on February 24 via Flipkart and the Realme online store. The Realme P4 Lite is offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

Realme P4 Lite Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 Lite is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. The handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate, up to 563 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83.5 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Realme's new P4 Lite is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, and is capable of delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The SoC has been paired with a Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The phone also features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Realme says that the handset ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Realme P4 Lite carries a single 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the back with a 76.5-degree field of view and 27mm focal length. The handset is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The company claims that its phone can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme P4 Lite is backed by a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. The phone measures 167.20x76.60x7.94mm and weighs about 201g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.