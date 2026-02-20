Technology News
Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online

Realme C83 5G is likely to be positioned below the Realme C85 5G in the Indian market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C83 5G is expected to succeed last year's Realme C73 5G (above)

  • Realme C83 5G is expected to go official soon
  • Realme C83 5G is tipped to be available in three RAM and storage options
  • It could come in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options
Realme C83 5G India launch could be approaching. Realme is yet to confirm its arrival, but a new leak sheds light on the price point, RAM, and storage combinations we can expect with the upcoming phone. This Realme C series smartphone is likely to debut as a budget offering. The Realme C83 5G is tipped to be available in three RAM and storage options and two different colourways. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme C73 5G, which was launched last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C83 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Anticipated)

As per a report by Xpertpick, the Realme C83 5G will be offered in three RAM and storage variants in India — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB +128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The market operating price (MOP) for these variants in the country are said to be Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,499, and Rs. 17,499, respectively.

The Realme C83 5G, bearing the model number RMX5256, could be available in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.

The upcoming Realme C83 5G is expected to sit below the Realme C85 5G in the market, which launched in November 2025 with a starting price tag of Rs 16,499 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage version. The new model is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Realme C73 5G.

For reference, the Realme C73 5G was launched in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 11,499. It is offered in Crystal Purple, Jade Green, and Onyx Black colour options

The Realme C73 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging as well as 5W reverse charging. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme C73 5G

Realme C73 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Realme C83 5G, Realme C83 5G Price in India, Realme C83 5G Specifications, Realme, Realme C73 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

