Realme C83 5G India launch could be approaching. Realme is yet to confirm its arrival, but a new leak sheds light on the price point, RAM, and storage combinations we can expect with the upcoming phone. This Realme C series smartphone is likely to debut as a budget offering. The Realme C83 5G is tipped to be available in three RAM and storage options and two different colourways. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme C73 5G, which was launched last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C83 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Anticipated)

As per a report by Xpertpick, the Realme C83 5G will be offered in three RAM and storage variants in India — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB +128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The market operating price (MOP) for these variants in the country are said to be Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,499, and Rs. 17,499, respectively.

The Realme C83 5G, bearing the model number RMX5256, could be available in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.

The upcoming Realme C83 5G is expected to sit below the Realme C85 5G in the market, which launched in November 2025 with a starting price tag of Rs 16,499 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage version. The new model is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Realme C73 5G.

For reference, the Realme C73 5G was launched in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 11,499. It is offered in Crystal Purple, Jade Green, and Onyx Black colour options

The Realme C73 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging as well as 5W reverse charging. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.