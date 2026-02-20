Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch globally later this month. The company is expected to introduce the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in select international markets. The standard Xiaomi 17 debuted in China in September 2025 alongside the Pro and Pro Max variants, while the Ultra model was initially released in December. Details regarding the pricing, storage configurations, and colour options of the global variants have already surfaced online. The Ultra model also appeared on Geekbench recently.

Xiaomi 17 Series Will Launch in Barcelona on February 28

An official microsite revealed that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch globally on February 28. Although the company has not revealed which models will debut, the teaser image shows the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, particularly in its Starry Green variant. The Ultra model is expected to be accompanied by the standard Xiaomi 17.

Ahead of the launch event, a landing page on the company's website reveals that Xiaomi 17 series buyers will receive a 24-month "quality assurance plan" along with one free screen replacement within the first six months. During the warranty period, customers will also be able to get out-of-warranty repairs without paying labour charges.

The base variant of the Xiaomi 17, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is tipped to be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000). The 12GB + 512GB configuration, on the other hand, could carry a price tag of EUR 1,099 (about Rs. 1,18,000). It may come in Black, Green, Blue, and Pink colour options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to cost EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000) and EUR 1,699 (about Rs. 1,83,000) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The global variant will likely launch in Black, White, and Green shades.

Although Xiaomi has not yet announced the India launch, the Xiaomi 17 is expected to cost around Rs. 80,000, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be priced at about Rs. 1,25,000. If accurate, this would make both models more expensive than their predecessors, which launched at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

