Viewers, it's time to refresh your watchlist, as your favourite OTT platforms are set to drop some of the highly anticipated and fresh releases on your digital screens. From binge-worthy comedy dramas to gripping thrillers, this week brings some high-voltage entertainment in the form of movies and web series. From Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Navya Nair starrer thriller Paathirathri, there's a lot that deserves spotlight this week. Hence, we've curated a list of the top releases to help you begin with your Binge.

OTT Releases of the Week

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Release Date: February 19th, 2026

February 19th, 2026 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

Directed by Sameer Vidwansh, this film is a light-hearted romance drama that centres around a young man, Ray, a mamma's boy, who falls in love with Rumi, who believes in 90s love and relationships. After meeting in Coratia, the spark between the two arises; however, Rumi flies back to India, giving Ray an emotional goodbye while, informing him about the importance of her father's approval to get married to him. Now, Ray travels to Agra and takes the responsibility to win her father's heart. The sequences are highly dramatic and come with a perfect blend of comedy and humor.

Lucky The Superstar

Release Date: February 20th, 2026

February 20th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu

This is a light-hearted Tamil comedy-drama that revolves around a lost puppy, whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces create a chaos, and the next thing this film explores is the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and human lives.

Paathirathri

Release Date: February 20th, 2026

February 20th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar

Written by Shaji Maarad, Paathirathri is a Malayalam crime thriller film that revolves around two cops who get entangled in a deadly investigation as they find a dead body during their routine night patrol. The sequences of the film are gripping, and the investigation gets intense as the plot proceeds. Further, the duo is confronted by their respective strained relationships, dedication towards the duty, and the high-stakes investigation that threatens their lives.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Release Date: February 19th, 2026

February 19th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is a Malayalam action-comedy drama film that follows three childhood friends who reunite to revive their dream of building a wrestling ring. However, their vision is hindered by internal conflicts, political interventions, and intense clashes with the local goons. The story further explores themes of personal and external pressure while chasing the passion for building a dream ring.

Hot Spot 2 Much

Release Date: February 20th, 2026

February 20th, 2026 OTT Platform: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha

Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha Genre: Anthology, Drama

Anthology, Drama Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakshan, Thambi Ramaiah, M.S. Bhaskar

This is a multi-starrer Tamil Anthology film that centres around three different yet bold stories exploring intense themes like toxic fan culture, unconventional romance, and generation gap. These stories delve deep into the areas of social pressure and how personal choices matter. The sequences are watch-worthy, and the stars have delivered outstanding performances.

The Night Agent Season 3

Release Date: February 19th, 2026

February 19th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Conspiracy Thriller, Action

Conspiracy Thriller, Action Cast: Gabriel Basso, Lucaine Buchanan, Louis Herthum, Fola Evans-Akingbola

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is a popular TV series that is now returning with its third season. This season takes off with Peter Sutherland embarking on a serious high-stakes international mission, as a Night Agent, where he is tasked to navigate a conspiracy surfacing around a Treasury official who has flown to Istanbul with critical intel. He must navigate his way through Istanbul, New York, and Washington, D.C., all while facing the consequences of the actions done in Season 2.

Kennedy

Release Date: February 20th, 2026

February 20th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film is a neo-noir thriller that revolves around an ex-police officer who is presumed dead but works under the corrupt system. However, his life takes a turn when he encounters Charlie, all while navigating his way through the underworld, crime, and politics. The plot then takes a dark turn, leaving the police officer entangled in the web of moral dilemmas and betrayal. The sequences are intense and dark.

Other OTT Releases: