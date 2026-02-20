Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Kennedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Paathirathri, and More

The OTT platforms are ready to drop some high-voltage entertainment with fresh set of movies and web series releasing this week.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2026 06:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Kennedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Paathirathri, and More

Top OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16th - Feb 22nd)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Latest movies and web series are set for the releases
  • Top releases include Kennedy, Paathirathri, Lucky The Superstar, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, etc.
Advertisement

Viewers, it's time to refresh your watchlist, as your favourite OTT platforms are set to drop some of the highly anticipated and fresh releases on your digital screens. From binge-worthy comedy dramas to gripping thrillers, this week brings some high-voltage entertainment in the form of movies and web series. From Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Navya Nair starrer thriller Paathirathri, there's a lot that deserves spotlight this week. Hence, we've curated a list of the top releases to help you begin with your Binge.

OTT Releases of the Week

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

  • Release Date: February 19th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

Directed by Sameer Vidwansh, this film is a light-hearted romance drama that centres around a young man, Ray, a mamma's boy, who falls in love with Rumi, who believes in 90s love and relationships. After meeting in Coratia, the spark between the two arises; however, Rumi flies back to India, giving Ray an emotional goodbye while, informing him about the importance of her father's approval to get married to him. Now, Ray travels to Agra and takes the responsibility to win her father's heart. The sequences are highly dramatic and come with a perfect blend of comedy and humor.

Lucky The Superstar

  • Release Date: February 20th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama, Comedy
  • Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu

This is a light-hearted Tamil comedy-drama that revolves around a lost puppy, whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces create a chaos, and the next thing this film explores is the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and human lives.

Paathirathri

  • Release Date: February 20th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar

Written by Shaji Maarad, Paathirathri is a Malayalam crime thriller film that revolves around two cops who get entangled in a deadly investigation as they find a dead body during their routine night patrol. The sequences of the film are gripping, and the investigation gets intense as the plot proceeds. Further, the duo is confronted by their respective strained relationships, dedication towards the duty, and the high-stakes investigation that threatens their lives.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

  • Release Date: February 19th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action, Comedy
  • Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is a Malayalam action-comedy drama film that follows three childhood friends who reunite to revive their dream of building a wrestling ring. However, their vision is hindered by internal conflicts, political interventions, and intense clashes with the local goons. The story further explores themes of personal and external pressure while chasing the passion for building a dream ring.

Hot Spot 2 Much

  • Release Date: February 20th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha
  • Genre: Anthology, Drama
  • Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakshan, Thambi Ramaiah, M.S. Bhaskar

This is a multi-starrer Tamil Anthology film that centres around three different yet bold stories exploring intense themes like toxic fan culture, unconventional romance, and generation gap. These stories delve deep into the areas of social pressure and how personal choices matter. The sequences are watch-worthy, and the stars have delivered outstanding performances.

The Night Agent Season 3

  • Release Date: February 19th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Conspiracy Thriller, Action
  • Cast: Gabriel Basso, Lucaine Buchanan, Louis Herthum, Fola Evans-Akingbola

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is a popular TV series that is now returning with its third season. This season takes off with Peter Sutherland embarking on a serious high-stakes international mission, as a Night Agent, where he is tasked to navigate a conspiracy surfacing around a Treasury official who has flown to Istanbul with critical intel. He must navigate his way through Istanbul, New York, and Washington, D.C., all while facing the consequences of the actions done in Season 2.

Kennedy

  • Release Date: February 20th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film is a neo-noir thriller that revolves around an ex-police officer who is presumed dead but works under the corrupt system. However, his life takes a turn when he encounters Charlie, all while navigating his way through the underworld, crime, and politics. The plot then takes a dark turn, leaving the police officer entangled in the web of moral dilemmas and betrayal. The sequences are intense and dark.

Other OTT Releases:

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Mercy Prime Video (Rent) February 17th, 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Prime Video (Rent) February 17th, 2026
56 Days Prime Video February 18th, 2026
Rental Family JioHotstar February 18th, 2026
Being Gordon Ramsey Netflix February 18th, 2026
Poorna Chaupal February 19th, 2026
Shri Chidambram Garu ETvWin February 19th, 2026
Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige Prime Video February 20th, 2026
Watching You Hulu February 20th, 2026
Dead of Winter HBO Max February 20th, 2026
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT platforms, top movies, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy, The Night Agent S3, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Project Silica Can Preserve Terabytes of Data in Glass for 10,000 Years Without Power

Related Stories

OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Kennedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Paathirathri, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Adobe Lets Students in India Access Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly for Free
  3. Nothing Confirms the Upcoming Phone 4a Series Will Sport a Snapdragon Chip
  4. Reliance Jio Launches JioHome Cricket Offer With Rs. 99 Power Play Pass
  5. Apple Adds AirPlay Video Support to CarPlay With Latest Beta Update
  6. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  8. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Surface Is Cracking as New Tectonic Map Reveals Recent Ridges Stretching Across the Moon, Study Suggests
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon Chipsets: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Out on OTT: Where to Watch Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com?
  4. AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps
  5. Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With Meta AI, Health Tracking Features
  6. Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  8. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  9. Psycho Saiyaan Streams for Free on MX Player Soon: What to Know About Tejasswi Prakash’s Digital Debut
  10. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »