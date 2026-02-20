Viewers, it's time to refresh your watchlist, as your favourite OTT platforms are set to drop some of the highly anticipated and fresh releases on your digital screens. From binge-worthy comedy dramas to gripping thrillers, this week brings some high-voltage entertainment in the form of movies and web series. From Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Navya Nair starrer thriller Paathirathri, there's a lot that deserves spotlight this week. Hence, we've curated a list of the top releases to help you begin with your Binge.
OTT Releases of the Week
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
- Release Date: February 19th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta
Directed by Sameer Vidwansh, this film is a light-hearted romance drama that centres around a young man, Ray, a mamma's boy, who falls in love with Rumi, who believes in 90s love and relationships. After meeting in Coratia, the spark between the two arises; however, Rumi flies back to India, giving Ray an emotional goodbye while, informing him about the importance of her father's approval to get married to him. Now, Ray travels to Agra and takes the responsibility to win her father's heart. The sequences are highly dramatic and come with a perfect blend of comedy and humor.
Lucky The Superstar
- Release Date: February 20th, 2026
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu
This is a light-hearted Tamil comedy-drama that revolves around a lost puppy, whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces create a chaos, and the next thing this film explores is the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and human lives.
Paathirathri
- Release Date: February 20th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Zee 5
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar
Written by Shaji Maarad, Paathirathri is a Malayalam crime thriller film that revolves around two cops who get entangled in a deadly investigation as they find a dead body during their routine night patrol. The sequences of the film are gripping, and the investigation gets intense as the plot proceeds. Further, the duo is confronted by their respective strained relationships, dedication towards the duty, and the high-stakes investigation that threatens their lives.
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
- Release Date: February 19th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair
Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is a Malayalam action-comedy drama film that follows three childhood friends who reunite to revive their dream of building a wrestling ring. However, their vision is hindered by internal conflicts, political interventions, and intense clashes with the local goons. The story further explores themes of personal and external pressure while chasing the passion for building a dream ring.
Hot Spot 2 Much
- Release Date: February 20th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha
- Genre: Anthology, Drama
- Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakshan, Thambi Ramaiah, M.S. Bhaskar
This is a multi-starrer Tamil Anthology film that centres around three different yet bold stories exploring intense themes like toxic fan culture, unconventional romance, and generation gap. These stories delve deep into the areas of social pressure and how personal choices matter. The sequences are watch-worthy, and the stars have delivered outstanding performances.
The Night Agent Season 3
- Release Date: February 19th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Conspiracy Thriller, Action
- Cast: Gabriel Basso, Lucaine Buchanan, Louis Herthum, Fola Evans-Akingbola
Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is a popular TV series that is now returning with its third season. This season takes off with Peter Sutherland embarking on a serious high-stakes international mission, as a Night Agent, where he is tasked to navigate a conspiracy surfacing around a Treasury official who has flown to Istanbul with critical intel. He must navigate his way through Istanbul, New York, and Washington, D.C., all while facing the consequences of the actions done in Season 2.
Kennedy
- Release Date: February 20th, 2026
- OTT Platform: Zee 5
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal
Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film is a neo-noir thriller that revolves around an ex-police officer who is presumed dead but works under the corrupt system. However, his life takes a turn when he encounters Charlie, all while navigating his way through the underworld, crime, and politics. The plot then takes a dark turn, leaving the police officer entangled in the web of moral dilemmas and betrayal. The sequences are intense and dark.
Other OTT Releases:
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|Mercy
|Prime Video (Rent)
|February 17th, 2026
|28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
|Prime Video (Rent)
|February 17th, 2026
|56 Days
|Prime Video
|February 18th, 2026
|Rental Family
|JioHotstar
|February 18th, 2026
|Being Gordon Ramsey
|Netflix
|February 18th, 2026
|Poorna
|Chaupal
|February 19th, 2026
|Shri Chidambram Garu
|ETvWin
|February 19th, 2026
|Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige
|Prime Video
|February 20th, 2026
|Watching You
|Hulu
|February 20th, 2026
|Dead of Winter
|HBO Max
|February 20th, 2026