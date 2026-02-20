Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked

Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked

Xiaomi 17T is said to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 14:02 IST
Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T will come with upgrades over the Xiaomi 15T

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T series is said to be progressing ahead of usual launch window
  • Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be associated with the model number 2602DPT53G
  • The Pro model could run on Dimensity 9500 SoC
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 14T were launched in September 2025 and September 2024, respectively. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese tech brand could change this launch pattern of T-series smartphones this year, with the Xiaomi 17T series set to go official earlier than expected. The leak also offers hints about the model numbers, codenames and chipsets of the upcoming Xiaomi 17T series. The Xiaomi 17T lineup is expected to include the standard Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro models, and they could come with improvements in performance and battery over their predecessors.

Xiamo 17T Series Launch Timeline (Expected)

A Weibo user known as Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims that the Xiaomi 17T series is progressing ahead of the usual launch window and could launch as much as four months earlier than its predecessor. This indicates that the launch could take place around May. This leak, if it turns out to be true, would mark a significant shift in Xiaomi's previous release cycles. The Xiaomi 15T series was released in September 2025, and the Xiaomi 14T lineup was launched in September 2024.

xiaomi 17t weibo Xiamo 17T

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Experience More

 

The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be associated with the model number 2602DPT53G, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to bear 2602EPTC0G. They are internally code-named 'Chagall' and 'Warhol'. The leak states that both models will arrive with notable upgrades in performance and battery life compared to their predecessors. The camera improvements, in contrast, are said to be relatively less.

The standard Xiaomi 17T is said to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro variant could run on the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Earlier leaks also hinted at an early launch window for the Xiaomi 17T family. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to come with P68 + IP69-rated build, 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, and inbuilt cooling fans. The Pro model reportedly appeared in the IMEI database last year with the model number 2602EPTC0R.

For reference, the Xiaomi 15T series came with a starting price tag of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000). They shipped with Xiaomi HyperOS 2, 5,500mAh batteries, Leica-branded triple rear cameras, a 3D IceLoop cooling system, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset under the hood, while the 15T Pro runs on the Dimensity 9400+.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Google Chrome Now Lets You Annotate PDFs, View Tabs in Split View
  3. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  4. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  6. Nothing Confirms the Upcoming Phone 4a Series Will Sport a Snapdragon Chip
  7. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to Bixby
  8. WhatsApp's New Feature Allows New Members to View Past Group Messages
  9. Poco X8 Pro Series Display, Chipset, Battery Details Leak Online
  10. First User Report of iPhone Air's C1X Modem Failure Surfaces Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Ability to Execute Complex Tasks; Pomelli Gets New Photoshoot Feature
  2. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked
  3. Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features
  4. Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Again as Dummy Units Surface Online: Expected Price, Features
  6. Sony to Shut Down Demon's Souls Remake Developer Bluepoint Games in March
  7. Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched With BioTracker 6.0 Sensor, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display
  8. iPhone Air User Complains of C1X Modem Failure, Claims Mobile Diagnostics Suggests Hardware Issue
  9. Redmi Buds 8 Active Price, Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Introduce Upgraded Bixby With Natural Voice Commands, Real-Time Web Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »