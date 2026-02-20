The Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 14T were launched in September 2025 and September 2024, respectively. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese tech brand could change this launch pattern of T-series smartphones this year, with the Xiaomi 17T series set to go official earlier than expected. The leak also offers hints about the model numbers, codenames and chipsets of the upcoming Xiaomi 17T series. The Xiaomi 17T lineup is expected to include the standard Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro models, and they could come with improvements in performance and battery over their predecessors.

Xiamo 17T Series Launch Timeline (Expected)

A Weibo user known as Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims that the Xiaomi 17T series is progressing ahead of the usual launch window and could launch as much as four months earlier than its predecessor. This indicates that the launch could take place around May. This leak, if it turns out to be true, would mark a significant shift in Xiaomi's previous release cycles. The Xiaomi 15T series was released in September 2025, and the Xiaomi 14T lineup was launched in September 2024.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Experience More

The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be associated with the model number 2602DPT53G, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to bear 2602EPTC0G. They are internally code-named 'Chagall' and 'Warhol'. The leak states that both models will arrive with notable upgrades in performance and battery life compared to their predecessors. The camera improvements, in contrast, are said to be relatively less.

The standard Xiaomi 17T is said to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro variant could run on the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Earlier leaks also hinted at an early launch window for the Xiaomi 17T family. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to come with P68 + IP69-rated build, 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, and inbuilt cooling fans. The Pro model reportedly appeared in the IMEI database last year with the model number 2602EPTC0R.

For reference, the Xiaomi 15T series came with a starting price tag of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000). They shipped with Xiaomi HyperOS 2, 5,500mAh batteries, Leica-branded triple rear cameras, a 3D IceLoop cooling system, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset under the hood, while the 15T Pro runs on the Dimensity 9400+.