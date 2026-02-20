Motorola is preparing to launch its first Edge series smartphone of 2026, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The handset has now appeared on Flipkart, confirming its name and colour options and hinting at an imminent India launch. Newly leaked marketing images have also revealed key specifications, including the processor and memory configuration. Although Motorola has not announced an official launch date, the steady stream of leaks suggests that the device could debut soon.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Colour Options, Features (Expected)

A new teaser on the Flipkart app indicates that more details will be revealed on February 23. The teaser highlights a focus on design and hints at a large battery. The teaser images show leather-inspired finishes in Pantone curated shades such as Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette. The listing also mentions “a lens that captures what others miss,” suggesting emphasis on the 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary camera.

Previous leaks suggest the phone could launch in Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette colour options. It is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, newly leaked marketing images shared in a YTechB report reveal that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The images confirm 12GB of RAM, and an 8GB variant is also expected.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is likely to feature a slim profile with curved edges and a textured back panel with the Motorola logo at the centre. A slightly raised square camera module with rounded corners sits at the top left and houses three camera cutouts along with an LED flash. The handset appears to have a curved metallic frame, with the power and volume buttons placed on the right. The front shows a curved display with slim bezels and a centred hole punch for the selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will likely feature a 6.78-inch quad curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. In the camera department, it may use a 32-megapixel front camera. Motorola may pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.