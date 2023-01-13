Technology News

Citroen India, Jio-Bp Partner to Facilitate Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Services

Jio-Bp currently operates a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-Bp pulse brand.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 January 2023 22:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Jio-Bp will install DC fast-chargers across Citroen's key dealership network

Highlights
  • Jio-Bp chargers will also be open to entire universe of EV car customers
  • New Citroen e-C3 all-electric scheduled for launch in Q1 2023
  • Entire range of Jio-Bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app

Citroen India on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Jio-Bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp, to build electric vehicle infrastructure and services across its network.

"Jio-Bp will install DC fast-chargers across Citroen's key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases," Jio-Bp and Citroen India said in a joint statement.

These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers, according to the statement.

With the New Citroen e-C3 all-electric scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023, the JV said this partnership would ensure Jio-bp's charging infrastructure network is accessible via the My Citroen Connect app.

The entire range of Jio-Bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, and facilitates digital payments amongst others, the statement noted.

Driven by the vision to be among India's largest EV charging networks, Jio-Bp said it was creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and was expanding its Jio-bp pulse-branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Operating under the brand Jio-Bp, Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp. RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as electric vehicles (EV) charging points, and battery swapping stations (BSS).

 

CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More
