Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges

EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges

The company plans to communicate with all its employees over the next three days about the plan.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2023 14:45 IST
EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges

Photo Credit: Lucid

Lucid expects to substantially complete the restructuring plan by end of Q2

Highlights
  • Lucid will incur $24 million to $30 million in related costs
  • US workforce will see reductions overall, says CEO Peter Rawlinson
  • Tesla's price cut, cheaper EV models have impacted startups like Lucid

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would lay off about 18 percent of its workforce, or around 1,300 employees, to cut costs as part of a restructuring plan.

The maker of Air luxury sedan last month forecast 2023 production that fell well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter.

The company plans to communicate with all its employees over the next three days about the plan, CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a letter, adding its US workforce will see reductions in nearly every organization and level, including executives.

Lucid, which had about 7,200 employees at the end of last year, will incur between $24 million (roughly Rs. 200 crore) and $30 million (roughly Rs. 250 crore) in related charges. The company expects to substantially complete the restructuring plan by the end of the second quarter.

"We are also taking continued steps to manage our costs by reviewing all non-critical spending at this time," Rawlinson said.

Companies in the US are reining in expenses as they brace for a looming recession amid aggressive interest rates hikes by central banks.

Industry experts say price cuts by industry leader Tesla and the availability of cheaper EV models from traditional automakers have weighed on demand for new vehicles from startups such as Lucid and Rivian Automotive.

Last month, Rivian said it would let go of 6 percent of its workforce in an effort to cut costs.

Lucid's shares closed down about 7 percent in regular trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lucid Group, EVs, Tesla, Rivian
Meta, Google Defend Brazilian Law That Absolves Companies From Responsibility for Content Posted by Users
Nothing Phone 2 Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Elon Musk, Experts Warn Against Advanced AI, Cite Risks to Humanity
  4. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  5. Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Database: All Details
  7. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  8. Croma Collections Sale 2023: Top Deals on Electronics to Beat the Heat
  9. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging; Launch Set for April 3: Details
  2. Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed
  3. Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic
  4. Goyal Aluminiums to Set Up Rs. 200 Crore EV Plant in Greater Noida, Plans to Engage 150 Dealers by 2024
  5. No Charge on Normal UPI Payments, 1.1 Percent Fee to Be Levied on PPI Merchant Transactions: NPCI
  6. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Google Gets Relief in Android Antitrust Case in India, Tribunal Sets Aside CCI Order on Third-Party App Stores
  8. Apple Music Classical App With Over 5 Million Tracks Launched: All Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch
  10. Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.