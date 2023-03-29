Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 March 2023 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 is expected to succeed Nothing Phone 1
  • The listing carries the model number AIN065
  • Nothing Phone 2 is tipped be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Nothing is reportedly planning to launch the successor to its Nothing Phone 1 soon. The Nothing Phone 2 has reportedly appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database carrying the model number AIN065 for the first time. The listing suggests that the purported smartphone could launch soon. The Phone's model number has not been spotted on any other website till now. Its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG database hints at the imminent launch of the phone. Additionally, the phone's specifications have also been leaked.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a new product from the Nothing brand is listed on the Bluetooth SIG database with model number AIN065. The device is said to be the Nothing Phone 2. Though the Bluetooth SIG database doesn't give many details on the purported smartphone apart from the internal name, it suggests that the handset will be launched soon. This is the first time that the model number of Nothing Phone 2 has appeared on any certification website.

Apart from the Bluetooth SIG listing, the report also leaks some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will pack up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Additionally, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging as well as wireless charging.

Other leaked details are Android 13-based Nothing OS onboard and a 50-megapixel main camera with support for OIS.

Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year. It was the first smartphone from the company, and it grabbed eyeballs for its unique transparent back panel and the Glyph Interface with LED strips. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. 

 

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing, Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Nothing Phone 1
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
