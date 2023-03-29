Nothing is reportedly planning to launch the successor to its Nothing Phone 1 soon. The Nothing Phone 2 has reportedly appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database carrying the model number AIN065 for the first time. The listing suggests that the purported smartphone could launch soon. The Phone's model number has not been spotted on any other website till now. Its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG database hints at the imminent launch of the phone. Additionally, the phone's specifications have also been leaked.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a new product from the Nothing brand is listed on the Bluetooth SIG database with model number AIN065. The device is said to be the Nothing Phone 2. Though the Bluetooth SIG database doesn't give many details on the purported smartphone apart from the internal name, it suggests that the handset will be launched soon. This is the first time that the model number of Nothing Phone 2 has appeared on any certification website.

Apart from the Bluetooth SIG listing, the report also leaks some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will pack up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Additionally, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging as well as wireless charging.

Other leaked details are Android 13-based Nothing OS onboard and a 50-megapixel main camera with support for OIS.

Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year. It was the first smartphone from the company, and it grabbed eyeballs for its unique transparent back panel and the Glyph Interface with LED strips. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

