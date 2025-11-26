Tesla on Wednesday announced the first Tesla Centre in India. It is claimed to be a one-stop shop facility — offering retail, after-sales, delivery and logistics, and charging station services at a single integrated location. Opening its doors on November 27, it is located at the Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. The new Tesla Centre expands the Elon Musk-owned automotive company's foothold in India, following the opening of the Tesla Experience Centres in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tesla Centre in Gurugram

According to Tesla, the new Centre in Gurugram is aimed at serving the growing consumer demand in the Northern part of India. The experience begins with retail services, where customers can test drive and purchase Tesla vehicles. They are also educated on the company's EV technologies and the vehicle's capabilities.

Currently, the only vehicle sold by Tesla at the showroom and in India is the Tesla Model Y, whose price in India is set at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant. Long Range RWD model, meanwhile, has a starting price of Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

V4 Superchargers at the Tesla Centre in Gurugram

There are V4 Superchargers located on site. This enables existing Tesla owners to charge their vehicles at the Tesla Centre using the fast-charging infrastructure. V4 Superchargers have a peak power delivery rate of 250kW and can charge a Tesla Model Y to provide up to 275km range with just 15 minutes of charge.

The location also offers after-sales support, including vehicle diagnosis and maintenance. Tesla, interestingly, has also displayed its Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot on site, although it isn't operational.

Tesla currently has V4 Superchargers commissioned at One BKC in Mumbai, Worldmark 3 building in Delhi, and the Tesla Centre in Gurugram. The company said that it will also establish the fast charging infrastructure at the One Horizon building in Gurugram, in Navi and South Mumbai, too.

Tesla owners can also enrol in the Home Charging Program, which starts at Rs. 22,500 (excluding GST). It includes a Wall Connector with a single-phase installation. Further, the company will provide a free Wall Connector upon the purchase of a new Tesla in Q4 2025.