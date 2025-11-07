Technology News
Google Reportedly Starts Rolling Out Gemini Assistant in Android Auto

Gemini assistant is reportedly being rolled out to Android Auto 15.6 and Android Auto 15.7.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2025 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Android Auto can respond to queries in natural language

Highlights
  • Both Android Auto versions are currently available in beta
  • Gemini for Android Auto was first unveiled in May
  • It replaces Google Assistant on the infotainment system
Google has reportedly started rolling out the Gemini assistant to Android Auto. As per the report, Gemini in Android Auto was spotted by several individuals in the last couple of days, leading to the belief that the Mountain View-based tech giant has started the rollout process. Although it is not certain whether the experience is currently available in beta or will be made available to all users globally. Notably, the tech giant first announced the Android Auto feature in May at Google I/O.

Gemini in Android Auto Might Be Here

According to a 9to5Google report, the company is rolling out the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to some versions of Android Auto. The publication spotted Gemini in Android Auto 15.6 when connected to the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and on Android Auto 15.7 when connected to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Notably, both the Android Auto versions are currently available in beta.

Due to a lack of communication from the tech giant, it is not clear whether it is a beta rollout or the beta versions are being targeted as part of the initial rollout, and later it would be expanded to more versions as well. However, it is expected that Google will formally announce its plans in the coming days.

Gemini in Android Auto was first announced and previewed at Google I/O in May as a replacement for Google Assistant. Just like in smartphones, the company will sunset the legacy assistant once the global rollout is complete.

With Gemini Assistant, Google says, users can get hands-free assistance while driving in natural language, eliminating the need to remember specific phrases. Among the features, the chatbot can translate text messages into another language, ask for recommendations about places along the route with complex instructions, and even activate the conversational Gemini Live experience without having to tap a button.

It can also connect to apps such as YouTube Music and Spotify to play requested music, create a new event on Google Calendar, and pull data from Gmail to answer user queries.

Comments

Further reading: Gemini, Android Auto, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
