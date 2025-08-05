Tesla is getting ready to open its second showroom in India, as per a report. The company is said to open its next Tesla Experience Centre in New Delhi. The Tesla is reportedly sending out invites for the opening, which is expected to take place next week. This comes a month after the US carmaker opened its first Experience Centre in Mumbai. Tesla also announced the launched its first charging station for its customers in the country.

Tesla's New Delhi Showroom Will Reportedly Open Next Week

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Elon Musk-led Tesla has started sending out invites for the opening of its second showroom in New Delhi. It is expected to take place on August 11. The Tesla Experience Centre will be situated at the Worldmark 3 building in Aerocity, near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, according to the report.

A few days ago, YouTube content creator Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) shared the images of the under-construction Tesla Experience Centre in New Delhi, with white interiors and glass doors. However, the company has yet to announce an opening date nor the location of the new Tesla Experience Centre in the city.

This comes weeks after the electric mobility company opened its first showroom in India's Mumbai on July 15. Along with the showroom opening, the company also announced that it will first enter India's electric vehicle (EV) market with its midsize electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Model Y. The US-based EV company will bring the car as a completely built-up unit (CBU), inviting heavy import duties. Tesla has also launched its vehicle companion app Tessie on iOS.

The Tesla Model Y is priced at Rs. 58.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) model, and Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Long Range RWD variant. It comes in a Stealth Grey colourway, with black interiors. If an owner wishes to customise the body paint, it will cost between Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1.85 lakh extra.

Similarly, the white interior option will cost an additional Rs. 95,000. Tesla will start delivering its EVs in India in the third quarter of 2025. However, it is currently available for purchase and registration in three cities: New Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.