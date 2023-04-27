Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost Cutting

Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting

"We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 27 April 2023 11:10 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta will release a new model of its Quest virtual reality headset for consumers later this year

Highlights
  • Number of people using Facebook every month grew to three billion
  • Meta shares soared nearly 12 percent in after-market trades
  • Meta ended March with its headcount of employees down to 77,114

Shares in Facebook parent Meta surged Wednesday after the Internet titan reported it made a profit of $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 46,500 crore) in the first quarter of this year, beating forecasts after a massive wave of cost-cutting and layoffs.

The profit came on revenue of $28.6 billion (roughly Rs. 2,33,500 crore) and as the number of people using Facebook every month grew to just shy of three billion, an earnings report showed.

"We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"We're also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long-term vision."

Zuckerberg, who has called 2023 the "year of efficiency," added that artificial intelligence being used at Meta is "driving good results" across its business.

Meta shares soared nearly 12 percent to $233.94 (roughly Rs. 19,000) in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings figures.

The company said the number of advertisements shown across its "family of apps" that includes Instagram increased 26 percent from the same period a year earlier, but the average price per ad slipped.

The tech titan ended March with its headcount of employees down to 77,114, with more staffing cuts in the works, Meta reported.

Tech companies across the United States have been laying off workers this year as a reckoning across the sector that started last year continues into 2023.

Facebook has taken the most aggressive track among US big tech firms to downsize its staff and has slashed almost a quarter of its global workforce, more than 20,000 jobs in just a few months.

"The year of efficiency is off to a stronger-than-expected start for Meta," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"In this economic environment — and after the disaster that was 2022 — three percent year-over-year revenue growth is an accomplishment," she added.

Meta had suffered a rough 2022 amid a souring economic climate, which forced advertisers to cut back on marketing, and Apple's data privacy changes, which have reduced leeway for ad personalisation.

Zuckerberg has referred to last year as "a humbling wake-up call" and said it would be wise to "prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years."

AI and metaverse 

The company is also under pressure for making a huge gamble on the metaverse, the world of virtual reality that Meta believes will be the next frontier online.

This to date has proved to be a bad bet with customers so far unenthused by the technology and artificial intelligence, as epitomised by Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, grabbing the attention.

Meta's Reality Labs, the division underpinning its metaverse ambitions, reported an operating loss of nearly $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,600 crore), a cash bleed that will rattle investors.

"Building the metaverse is a long-term project," Zuckerberg said on an earnings call.

"We remain committed to it."

Meta will release a new model of its Quest virtual reality headset for consumers later this year, according to Zuckerberg.

"I'm really excited to show the world all of the improvements and new technology that we have developed," the Meta chief said on the earnings call.

Zuckerberg said that along with the metaverse, artificial intelligence is another "major technological wave" being ridden by the tech titan.

AI is put to work handling content and security as well as in Meta's ad platform, and ChatGPT-style innovations are enabling whole new classes of products and experiences, according to the chief executive.

"The work happening now is going to impact every single one of our apps and services," Zuckerberg said of AI.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, AI
Bitcoin Hovers Over $29,000, Most Altcoins Trade Lowly Amid Ongoing Market Swing

Related Stories

Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  2. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  3. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Folder Shaped Cover Display: See Here
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Could Get This Much Requested Design Feature
  8. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With This Larger Sony Sensor: Check Here
  10. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Big Outer Display, Hinge Colours
  4. Bitcoin Hovers Over $29,000, Most Altcoins Trade Lowly Amid Ongoing Market Swing
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase
  6. Apple, Android Rivals First-Quarter Sales Slide in China as Smartphone Shipments Fall 11 Percent YoY
  7. Fast X Part 2 Sets 2025 Release Window, Vin Diesel Confirms at CinemaCon
  8. Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit
  9. RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
  10. Smaller EV Prices to Drop in Coming Months as EV Sales Climb, IEA Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.