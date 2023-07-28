Technology News

Honor 90 to Launch in India in September, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 45,000: Report

The rumoured price of the Honor 90 suggests it will compete with more capable handsets from Nothing, iQoo, OnePlus, and Google.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 series was launched in China in May

  • Honor 90 could make its debut in India in the middle of September
  • The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset
  • The Honor 90 will reportedly be priced around Rs. 45,000 in India

Honor 90 launch in India will take place in September as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer makes a return to the country, according to a report. The handset was launched in China earlier this year alongside the flagship-grade Honor 90 Pro. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera, runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging, but the phone could launch with slightly different specifications when it arrives in India.

A recent IANS report (via Siasat Daily) claims that the Honor 90 will be launched in the premium segment in the middle of September. The report does not cite a source for the information or mention a specific launch date for the handset, but the report comes days after a similar timeline for the phone to debut in India was tipped by a YouTube creator. Launched in China in May, pricing for the phone starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Honor 90 price in India (rumoured)

According to the report, the Honor 90 will be launched in India at around Rs. 45,000. This is considerably higher than the price of other smartphones that are equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and the phone is expected to compete with phones like the Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 2, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11R that offer more capable chipsets in the same price range.

Honor 90 specifications (expected)

The Honor 90 smartphone that was launched in China sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

It features a triple camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Honor 90 has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is equipped with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and the phone offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, W-Fi- 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity. The Honor 90 has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 66W over a USB Type-C port.

Honor 90, Honor 90 Specifications, Honor 90 price in India, Honor
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
