Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi appears to be preparing another budget addition to its TWS headset portfolio. Key details of the purported Redmi Buds 8 Active, including its design, specifications, and pricing, have surfaced online ahead of an official announcement. The model is expected to sit below the Redmi Buds 8 Lite in the lineup, with the “Active” label indicating a more affordable variant. Xiaomi has not confirmed these details yet, but more information is likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

Redmi Buds 8 Active Design, Colourways, Price (Expected)

Leaked renders shared by YTechB suggest that the Redmi Buds 8 Active will sport a semi-in-ear or open fit design. Unlike the Redmi Buds 8 Lite, the Active model appears to have silicone ear tips. The stem design appears similar to that of the Lite variant, while the charging case looks nearly identical to the one used by the Buds 8 Lite. The wireless headset is expected to be offered in Blue, Black, and White colour options.

The Redmi Buds 8 Active is expected to launch at a price of EUR 19.99 (roughly Rs. 2,100), although pricing may vary by region. If the leak is accurate, the Active model will be cheaper than the Redmi Buds 8 Lite, which is currently listed at EUR 22.99 (roughly Rs. 2,500) in the EU market.

Redmi Buds 8 Active Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Buds 8 Active is tipped to feature a 14.2mm dynamic driver with a titanium diaphragm. The earbuds are said to support the AAC audio codec. For calls, the earbuds are expected to include a dual microphone setup with AI-powered noise reduction. The leak also mentions wind noise reduction support of up to 6 meters per second.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Buds 8 Active is said to support Bluetooth 5.4. Features may also include Google Fast Pair, dual device connection or multipoint support, and compatibility with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

Each Redmi Buds 6 Active earbud is expected to pack a 37mAh battery, while the charging case may include a 475mAh battery. The earbuds are tipped to offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. With the charging case, total battery life could reach up to 37 hours. The earbuds are said to take about one hour to fully charge, while the charging case may require approximately 2.5 hours via a USB Type-C port.