Technology News

Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year

Production of Hyundai's locally manufactured EVs will begin by the end of 2024 and will be launched by 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2024 16:42 IST
Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year

Photo Credit: Reuters

Both brands will use batteries made by Exide Energy Solutions to power their EVs

Highlights
  • Hyundai said that it would unveil five models by 2030
  • India is the biggest market outside North America and Europe for Hyundai
  • Hyundai currently sells 2 electric models in India, the Kona and IONIQ 5
Advertisement

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will launch its first India-manufactured electric vehicles by 2025 as the parent of the Hyundai and Kia brands looks to boost its presence in the nascent space dominated by Tata Motors.

Production of Hyundai's locally manufactured EVs will begin by the end of 2024 and will be launched by 2025, along with Kia's India-made EV, the Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would unveil five models by 2030.

Both brands will use batteries made by Exide Energy Solutions to power their EVs, they had said earlier this month.

India is the biggest market outside North America and Europe for Hyundai, where its unit is headed for a $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,997 crore) IPO – the country's largest.

Hyundai, India's no. 2 carmaker, known for its top-selling 'Creta' sport utility vehicle, currently sells two electric models in India, the Kona and IONIQ 5, neither of which are produced in the country. Kia's lone electric offering, the EV6, is imported.

The company also reaffirmed Hyundai's target of reaching annual production of 1 million by 2025, adding it would expand capacity at Kia to 432,000 from about 300,000. The combined capacity will grow to 1.5 million units.

Earlier this year, Hyundai completed the acquisition of a former Chevrolet plant in western Maharashtra state as part of its push to get production to 1 million units.

The announcements came during Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung's visit to India – his second in less than a year.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hyundai, Kia, India, EV
Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Related Stories

Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Premium Plans With Ad-Free 4K Streaming Announced: See Price
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Receives Price Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Feature Same Screen Size as the OnePlus 12
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Gets a New Nordic Blue Colour Variant: See Price
  5. Oppo K12 With 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Launched: Check Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Might Finally Release a Calculator App for the iPad: Report
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  9. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India
  3. Apple's Calculator App to Get a Major Upgrade, Could Be Released on the iPad: Report
  4. WhatsApp Now Supports Face Unlock for App Lock on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  5. Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts
  6. US Seeks 3 Years Prison for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Gets ChatGPT Integration, RAM Booster, and More With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  8. Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Oppo A3 With 6.67-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »